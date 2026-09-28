Ex-Gov. Paterson says Jessica Tisch could run for mayor

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‘NAZA’ takes Manhattan: The documentary “NAZA,” which alleges that Israeli forces knowingly killed large numbers of civilians in Gaza, made its North American premiere at Lincoln Center over the weekend, drawing a sold-out crowd and a few dozen protesters. An Oct. 7 survivor who spoke at the Israeli-American Council’s rally called the filmmakers “traitors” who “should be punished” back home in Israel. An Israeli-American organizer of an opposing demonstration, which was held in solidarity with the “NAZA” filmmakers, said the reaction in Israel has been “out of proportion.”





The documentary “NAZA,” which alleges that Israeli forces knowingly killed large numbers of civilians in Gaza, made its North American premiere at Lincoln Center over the weekend, drawing a sold-out crowd and a few dozen protesters. An Oct. 7 survivor who spoke at the Israeli-American Council’s rally called the filmmakers “traitors” who “should be punished” back home in Israel. An Israeli-American organizer of an opposing demonstration, which was held in solidarity with the “NAZA” filmmakers, said the reaction in Israel has been “out of proportion.” Ex-Gov. Paterson says Tisch could run for mayor: Former Gov. David Paterson said that NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish, would be a top contender to challenge Zohran Mamdani for the mayoralty in 2029. Paterson, in a radio interview yesterday, slammed Mamdani over the mayor’s Israel views and said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was right to call him out during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly.





Former Gov. David Paterson said that NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish, would be a top contender to challenge Zohran Mamdani for the mayoralty in 2029. Paterson, in a radio interview yesterday, slammed Mamdani over the mayor’s Israel views and said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was right to call him out during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly. Top Jewish NYC Dems defend Mamdani: Some top Jewish New York Democrats defended Mamdani after Netanyahu called him an “antisemite” and a Hamas supporter. Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal called Netanyahu’s speech a “political ploy” by someone “fighting for his political life.” City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who has opposed Mamdani on some legislation, said that Netanyahu’s remarks were “not helpful at all” because “we need to turn the temperature down.”





Some top Jewish New York Democrats defended Mamdani after Netanyahu called him an “antisemite” and a Hamas supporter. Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal called Netanyahu’s speech a “political ploy” by someone “fighting for his political life.” City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who has opposed Mamdani on some legislation, said that Netanyahu’s remarks were “not helpful at all” because “we need to turn the temperature down.” ‘New York’s kibbutz’: Jewish chef Jake Wisotsky tells YNet about Kibbutz NYC, the community he founded that regularly hosts Shabbat dinners and other Jewish events.