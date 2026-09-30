For some Jewish staffers, New York magazine leaves a bad taste

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

What you need to know today

An anti-Zionist Hasidic Jew could be deported to Israel: Yehonatan Ovadia, an Orthodox Jew from the anti-Zionist Satmar Hasidic sect, has participated in a number of protests around New York and New Jersey against Israel. Now, he’s at risk of being deported there. Ovadia, who is originally from Israel, was detained by ICE last month in New York after his legal status in the U.S. was revoked in connection with a November 2023 protest against an Israeli flag display, according to documents shared with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.





Yehonatan Ovadia, an Orthodox Jew from the anti-Zionist Satmar Hasidic sect, has participated in a number of protests around New York and New Jersey against Israel. Now, he’s at risk of being deported there. Ovadia, who is originally from Israel, was detained by ICE last month in New York after his legal status in the U.S. was revoked in connection with a November 2023 protest against an Israeli flag display, according to documents shared with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. New York magazine’s Israel shift: Jewish Insider covers New York magazine’s “anti-Israel shift,” charting reported unhappiness among some of the weekly’s Jewish staffers, including the fall-out over its recent “Habibi City” package, which celebrated New Yorkers with roots in Southwest Asia and North Africa and which critics said was dismissive of the culinary offerings of Jews from those parts of the world.





Jewish Insider covers New York magazine’s “anti-Israel shift,” charting reported unhappiness among some of the weekly’s Jewish staffers, including the fall-out over its recent “Habibi City” package, which celebrated New Yorkers with roots in Southwest Asia and North Africa and which critics said was dismissive of the culinary offerings of Jews from those parts of the world. Mamdani’s sukkah crawl: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani went on a sukkah crawl in Brooklyn last night. He was hosted by Devorah Halberstam, an activist whose son was killed in an antisemitic attack in 1994; by Yaacov Behrman, who does work as a PR liaison for Chabad and hosted the mayor in a personal capacity; and Brad Lander, one of Mamdani’s most prominent Jewish allies and the NY-10 Democratic nominee.





New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani went on a sukkah crawl in Brooklyn last night. He was hosted by Devorah Halberstam, an activist whose son was killed in an antisemitic attack in 1994; by Yaacov Behrman, who does work as a PR liaison for Chabad and hosted the mayor in a personal capacity; and Brad Lander, one of Mamdani’s most prominent Jewish allies and the NY-10 Democratic nominee. Elisha Wiesel backs Letitia James’ challenger: Elisha Wiesel, the son of “Night” author Elie Wiesel, endorsed the Republican challenger to New York State Attorney General Letitia James ahead of the November election. “The only way to stamp down on antisemitism in NYC is to prosecute it,” Wiesel said in his endorsement of attorney Saritha Komatireddy. James was seen last night celebrating Sukkot in Crown Heights with Mamdani and a number of other officials.