The Jewish players to watch in the NHL this season

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Good morning and Chag Sameach to those celebrating Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah this weekend.

The MLB playoffs are moving on to the second round, with Max Fried and the New York Yankees facing the Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdy Tellez’s Atlanta Braves playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs were eliminated on Wednesday, while Garrett Stubbs and the Philadelphia Phillies were booted last night.

Meanwhile, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf joked about the support his ALDS-bound squad has received from Pope Leo, saying, “Imagine a Jewish kid from Brooklyn getting a letter from the Pope…I’m going to convert.”

A Jewish NHL season preview

The NHL season began this week, as we approach the glorious period of the year where all five major sports overlap. The Jewish crop of talent in the league continues to grow, with at least 11 players beginning the season on an NHL roster, and more players waiting in the wings.

Here’s who you should watch this NHL season:

A number of Jewish players are beginning the season in the AHL, the primary developmental league for the NHL: Andrew Cristall, Shai Buium, Ozzy Wiesblatt, Cole Guttman, Sam Lipkin, Yaniv Perets and Oasiz Wiesblatt. NHL veterans Jordan Harris and Luke Kunin are free agents.

And there are a handful of players with reported Jewish heritage who either practice another religion or whose Jewish status is not confirmed, including Artemi Panarin, Kiefer Sherwood, Brett Pesce, Andre Burakovsky and Jakob Chychrun.

Halftime Report

TENSIONS ON THE PITCH. When Israel’s national soccer team lost, 3-0, to Ireland last week, the biggest story was not the contest itself. The Irish team, which had faced intense pressure to boycott the game, declined handshakes, bowed their heads during the Israeli anthem and wore black armbands. The two teams face off again on Sunday.

HONORED. The virtual induction ceremony for the 2026 class of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame (on whose election committee I sit) is coming up on Oct. 25. Register here for the event, which will feature video speeches from commissioners Roger Goodell and Adam Silver, plus Robert Kraft and inductee Nancy Lieberman.

OUCH. Athletics player and Team Israel alum Zack Gelof is suing the Detroit Tigers, its owner and stadium for damages after Gelof slid into a fence with exposed metal that caused him to miss 30 games this summer with a severe knee injury. “All they had to do was put cheap padding up like they did after Zack was injured and this entire incident could have been avoided. My son’s little league diamond is safer,” Gelof’s attorney said in a statement.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

Baseball

Rowdy Tellez and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, with Game 1 Saturday at 4 p.m. and Game 2 Sunday at 8 p.m. Tellez was (somewhat unexpectedly) added to the Braves’ Wild Card roster after spending most of the season in the minors. Max Fried’s New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays, though Fried’s next scheduled start has not yet been announced after he pitched on Wednesday.

Hockey

Adam Fox and the New York Rangers face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 6:30 p.m. Zach Hyman, Devon Levi, Jake Walman and the Edmonton Oilers host the Seattle Kraken Saturday at 7 p.m. Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild host Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins Saturday at 8 p.m. Zeev Buium, Max Sasson and the Vancouver Canucks host the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday at 9 p.m.

Football

A.J. Dillon and the Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Soccer

Israel’s national team finished with a 0-0 draw against Kosovo in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday and faces Ireland Sunday at 2:45 p.m.

Golf

Max Homa, Max Greyserman, David Lipsky and Ben Silverman are all competing at the Black Desert Championship this weekend in Utah.

Racing

For diehard fans, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll races in the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix Sunday at 3 a.m.