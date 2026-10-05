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Letitia James challenger met with Black Hebrew Israelite group

Plus, the NYC public school system will investigate a teacher who reportedly praised late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Saritha Komatireddy
Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, speaks during a press conference, Sept. 22, 2026, outside the Capitol in Albany, New York. (Jim Franco/Times Union via Getty Images)
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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

What you need to know today

  • Mamdani, AOC to appear at Abdul El-Sayed fundraiser: U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is making the trip in from Michigan for a fundraiser in New York City tonight, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are expected to appear, The New York Times reports. The mayor’s appearance at the fundraiser would mark an unusual show of support by Mamdani for a political campaign that’s outside New York City.

  • Letitia James challenger met with Black Hebrew Israelite group: Attorney Saritha Komatireddy, who is running as a Republican against New York Attorney General Letitia James, met with a Black Hebrew Israelite group that has called Jews “imposters” and the “Synagogue of Satan,” Jewish Insider writes. “Enjoyed stopping to speak with the men of Israel United in Christ and hearing their perspectives,” Komatireddy wrote in a now-deleted post. She has courted Jewish voters, saying she will “stamp down on antisemitism,” and drew the endorsement of Elisha Wiesel, Elie Wiesel’s son.

  • Temple Emanu-El marks Simchat Torah, Jewish New Yorkers celebrated Simchat Torah over the weekend while mourning the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, which occurred during the holiday. NBC New York reports on the mixed emotions at services held by Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side.

  • NYC teacher wrote ‘Long live Sinwar’ in a Park Slop Food Coop chat: The New York Post reports that a New York City public school teacher wrote “Long live Yahya al-Sinwar,” referring to the Hamas leader who planned the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, in a Park Slop Food Coop group chat, according to a lawsuit.

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