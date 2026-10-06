Actress Debra Messing backs GOP candidate Bruce Blakeman for New York governor

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What you need to know today

How New Yorkers are marking the Oct. 7 anniversary: A number of New York Jewish institutions are holding events to commemorate the third anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Meanwhile, some anti-Zionist groups are holding demonstrations against Israel tomorrow. Click here for more on what to expect.





A number of New York Jewish institutions are holding events to commemorate the third anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Meanwhile, some anti-Zionist groups are holding demonstrations against Israel tomorrow. Click here for more on what to expect. Tisch says anti-Jewish hate crimes are NYC’s ‘most striking trend’: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the city’s “most striking trend continues to be antisemitic hate crimes.” Despite making up about 10% of the city’s population, Jews have been targeted by 53% of hate crimes in New York City this year, she said at a press conference. There were 245 hate crimes against Jews in the first nine months of 2026, compared to 242 in the same time frame last year.





NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the city’s “most striking trend continues to be antisemitic hate crimes.” Despite making up about 10% of the city’s population, Jews have been targeted by 53% of hate crimes in New York City this year, she said at a press conference. There were 245 hate crimes against Jews in the first nine months of 2026, compared to 242 in the same time frame last year. Debra Messing backs Blakeman: “Will & Grace” actor Debra Messing, who was a longtime Democratic donor and critic of President Donald Trump, is backing the Trump-backed Republican Bruce Blakeman in his campaign to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Messing, who is Jewish, has been a vocal supporter of Israel and is a staunch critic of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has worked in collaboration with Hochul.