Haverford professor accused of threatening, stalking Jewish person online

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A Haverford College professor was arrested on Tuesday and charged with cyberstalking a Jewish person over several months, allegedly sending messages that included “Jew, get the f–k out of my country.”

Guangtian Ha, a religion professor at the Pennsylvania liberal arts college, was accused of sending the victim approximately 50 messages between October 2025 and May 2026, according to a federal indictment. He also posted information about the victim’s home address and family.

Haverford President Wendy Raymond said in a message to the college community that Ha was placed on administrative leave and barred from campus during the criminal case. Ha, who taught courses on Islam and religion in Asia, was on sabbatical and not teaching this semester.



Raymond said she was “heartbroken and furious” about the allegations, adding that “any form of harassment or discrimination based on identity is unacceptable, antithetical to our values, and has no place at Haverford.” She said a Haverford representative had contacted people who were targeted by “these heinous online attacks, which were antisemitic in nature.”

Ha contacted a victim through at least four different X accounts, according to the indictment. In various messages, he called the person a “Jew pig,” urged them to leave the country and the township and said, “If jews are so special then they should also be placed in special camps and receive special treatments.”

Ha is also accused of posting an image of the victim’s home mailbox, which identified their address. After the victim took security measures, Ha allegedly wrote, “The goyim have woken up, jew. Run. Flee. Leave. Blurring your home on google map and installing a security camera next to your mailbox won’t help.” He also threatened the victim’s family and their son by name, according to the indictment.

JTA could not reach Ha for comment.

Ha was previously named in a 2024 antisemitism lawsuit against the school, which Haverford settled in August. The group Jews at Haverford said in the lawsuit that students and faculty showed “severe and pervasive hostility toward Jewish students” in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

That lawsuit accused Ha of writing posts that attacked Jews “committed to Israel.” In one post, Ha said he “will never forgive” Haverford community members who were “silent on this genocide or even tacitly support it,” referring to Gaza, adding, “I know their names and I know their faces.”

As part of the settlement, Raymond said that discrimination or harassment against students who were Jewish, Israeli or identified with Zionism violated the school’s policy. Haverford declined to clarify whether Ha was penalized as a result of the 2024 lawsuit or any other allegations of antisemitism on campus prior to his arrest.

In 2025, Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik questioned Raymond during a hearing on campus antisemitism. Stefanik, whose grilling of university leaders in 2023 prompted two to step down, appeared to warn Raymond that her job was on the line after Raymond refused to discuss individual cases of alleged antisemitism.

“Respectfully, president of Haverford, many people have sat in this position who are no longer in the positions as president of universities for their failure to answer straightforward questions,” said Stefanik.