Mamdani says he ‘signed up for’ boos at Israeli peace vigil

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani side-stepped denouncing hecklers at an Oct. 7 vigil. Mamdani said at a press conference on Thursday that he was “proud” to attend a vigil hosted by the left-wing group Israelis for Peace to mark Oct. 7. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters swamped Union Square Park, where the event took place last night, with some calling Mamdani a “traitor” and shouting at the vigil organizers, “we don’t want peace with Israelis” and “we sent your people to hell on Oct. 7.” Mamdani did not rebuke those who protested him, saying, “I am the mayor of New York City and this is what I signed up for.”





Mamdani said at a press conference on Thursday that he was “proud” to attend a vigil hosted by the left-wing group Israelis for Peace to mark Oct. 7. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters swamped Union Square Park, where the event took place last night, with some calling Mamdani a “traitor” and shouting at the vigil organizers, “we don’t want peace with Israelis” and “we sent your people to hell on Oct. 7.” Mamdani did not rebuke those who protested him, saying, “I am the mayor of New York City and this is what I signed up for.” Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the protesters. “On a day of profound pain for so many New Yorkers, disrupting a vigil for the victims of October 7 while waving the flags of terrorist organizations is absolutely despicable,” Hochul said on X. “Jewish New Yorkers deserve to mourn in peace, free from hatred and intimidation.”





“On a day of profound pain for so many New Yorkers, disrupting a vigil for the victims of October 7 while waving the flags of terrorist organizations is absolutely despicable,” Hochul said on X. “Jewish New Yorkers deserve to mourn in peace, free from hatred and intimidation.” Jewish officials have called for a permanent Oct. 7 memorial. Two of the city’s highest-ranking Jewish elected leaders, City Council Speaker Julie Menin and Comptroller Mark Levine, were among those who proposed erecting a 6-foot by 6-foot memorial at the Mickey Kairey Garden in Brooklyn, according to the Times of Israel.





Two of the city’s highest-ranking Jewish elected leaders, City Council Speaker Julie Menin and Comptroller Mark Levine, were among those who proposed erecting a 6-foot by 6-foot memorial at the Mickey Kairey Garden in Brooklyn, according to the Times of Israel. ‘Dirty Dancing: The Musical’ is mamboing to Broadway. Based upon the 1987 movie of the same name, the musical will follow the unlikely romance between Frances “Baby” Houseman and dance instructor Johnny Castle at the very Jewish Kellerman’s Resort in the Borscht Belt during the summer of 1963. Kveller has the scoop on all the production’s Jewish connections.