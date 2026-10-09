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What you need to know today

Mamdani allies call for Tisch to step down: Some of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s democratic socialist allies — including congressional nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier — are calling on him to dump police commissioner Jessica Tisch, a member of a prominent New York Jewish family. His decision to retain Tisch from the Eric Adams administration drew skepticism from progressives at the time but was seen as a reassuring move by establishment Jewish organizations.





Some of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s democratic socialist allies — including congressional nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier — are calling on him to dump police commissioner Jessica Tisch, a member of a prominent New York Jewish family. His decision to retain Tisch from the Eric Adams administration drew skepticism from progressives at the time but was seen as a reassuring move by establishment Jewish organizations. Israelis for Peace responds after being protested: Israelis for Peace, the group that hosted Zohran Mamdani at its Oct. 7 vigil that was crashed by pro-Palestinian protesters, put out a statement last night thanking its community for “standing tall throughout a very painful event.” The statement also explained that organizers chose not to have police remove the protesters, as they felt that course of action would “result in the least amount of violence.”





Israelis for Peace, the group that hosted Zohran Mamdani at its Oct. 7 vigil that was crashed by pro-Palestinian protesters, put out a statement last night thanking its community for “standing tall throughout a very painful event.” The statement also explained that organizers chose not to have police remove the protesters, as they felt that course of action would “result in the least amount of violence.” UJA’s new CEO takes over: Michael Kay officially stepped into the role of CEO of UJA-Federation of New York this week. In a statement today, he wrote, “This moment calls for one of the most transformative, inventive, resilient, broad-based collective partnerships in the history of the Jewish people, and I could not be more excited to be joining you in precisely such a partnership.” (70 Faces Media, the parent company of the New York Jewish Week, receives UJA funding.)





Michael Kay officially stepped into the role of CEO of UJA-Federation of New York this week. In a statement today, he wrote, “This moment calls for one of the most transformative, inventive, resilient, broad-based collective partnerships in the history of the Jewish people, and I could not be more excited to be joining you in precisely such a partnership.” (70 Faces Media, the parent company of the New York Jewish Week, receives UJA funding.) Bomb threat targets 2 Orthodox Jewish schools: Two Orthodox Jewish schools in Brooklyn were targeted by bomb threats today, the Times of Israel reports. The situation is “under control,” according to Flatbush Shmira, a Jewish neighborhood watch group.



Hochul visits the Ohel: Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the gravesite, known as the Ohel, of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson on Friday. During the visit to the Ohel, which is in the Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, Hochul lit a Yahrzeit candle alongside activist Devorah Halberstam, whose son was killed in an antisemitic attack in 1994.