Max Fried’s postseason woes continue — but there’s good news!

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Good morning! The NBA season is around the corner, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is already reminding fans why he became the NBA’s first Israeli All-Star last season.

Avdija dropped a team-high 23 points in his preseason debut on Wednesday, with two rebounds and two assists in just 21 minutes.

The season tips off on Oct. 20.

Max Fried’s very bittersweet week

New York Yankees ace Max Fried took the mound Wednesday as the Bronx Bombers looked to stave off elimination against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

It didn’t work.



The Yankees lost, 4-3, and were swept by their division rivals. Despite the low-scoring games, the series was never particularly close. Fried allowed four runs — including two home runs — in 5 2/3 innings, while the Yankees’ offense remained quiet. (Rowdy Tellez and the Atlanta Braves were also eliminated on Wednesday.)

It’s another unfortunate chapter in Fried’s postseason career. His 5.11 career ERA in the playoffs is the worst in MLB history among pitchers with 75+ innings pitched.

But there’s a silver lining for Fried, who is set to become a father any day now.

Fried, who is typically on the private side when it comes to his personal life, confirmed before the game that his girlfriend, the former University of Southern California volleyball star Reni Meyer-Whalley, was due to give birth to the couple’s first child this week.

“I’d not like to get too into the personal stuff, but yeah, that’s true,” Fried said on Tuesday when asked about the pregnancy.

“I’ve got a real supportive family that understands that this is my job,” he added. “And it’s not going to affect what happens tomorrow.”

So the Yankees may be eliminated, but at least Fried will have a happy distraction this offseason. Mazel tov!

Halftime report

WE MEET AGAIN. Israel and Ireland played their second soccer match in as many weeks last Sunday, and it was just as tense as the first one. Irish players again wore black armbands, declined handshakes and bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem. This time, the drama spilled off the pitch, too, with Israeli journalists clashing with Ireland’s football association at a heated press conference. Here’s more.

VOTE EARLY AND OFTEN. As the year draws to a close, the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame is holding a fan vote for the Jewish athletes and performances of the year — from Deni Avdija’s breakout season and Jack Hughes’ heroics at the Olympics to Amit Elor and Jessica Fox’s dominance on the international stage. Cast your votes right here.

WELCOME BACK. Former college basketball star Dan Grunfeld is returning to his alma mater, Stanford University, as the men’s basketball team’s new general manager and assistant coach. After leading Stanford to three NCAA tournaments (including as a No. 1 seed in 2004), Grunfeld played in the NBA Summer League and abroad in Germany, Spain and Israel. He is the son of former NBA player and general manager Ernie Grunfeld, the only known child of Holocaust survivors to play in the league. Dan chronicles his family’s story in his book, “By the Grace of the Game: The Holocaust, a Basketball Legacy, and an Unprecedented American Dream.”

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

Hockey

Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday at 1 p.m. Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils host Zeev Buium, Max Sasson and the Vancouver Canucks Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Zach Hyman, Jake Walman, Devon Levi and the Edmonton Oilers face coach Ryan Warsofsky’s San Jose Sharks Saturday at 4 p.m. Adam Fox and the New York Rangers host the Canucks Sunday at 6 p.m.

Soccer

Liel Abada, Idan Toklomati and Charlotte FC host Ran Binyamin and FC Dallas Saturday at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, Tai Baribo and D.C. United face Inter Miami, DeAndre Yedlin and Real Salt Lake take on the Philadelphia Union and Matt Turner, Dor Turgeman, Ilay Feingold and the New England Revolution host the Seattle Sounders. Daniel Edelman and St. Louis City host the LA Galaxy Sunday at 7 p.m. In the English Championship, Manor Solomon and West Ham United host Queens Park Rangers today at 3 p.m.

Golf

Max Homa, Max Greyserman and David Lipsky are all competing at the Baycurrent Classic this weekend in Yokohama, Japan.

Racing

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll races in the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix Sunday at 8 a.m.