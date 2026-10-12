‘Torn,’ documentary about hostage poster wars, wins a New York Emmy

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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

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Hasan Piker said anti-Zionist protesters who jeered Mamdani at an Oct. 7 vigil were “opportunists”: Piker, the anti-Israel podcaster, appeared over the weekend at a conference organized by left-wing magazine Jewish Currents. He said protesters who disrupted a vigil last week marking the third anniversary of the deadly Hamas raids in Israel and who called anti-Zionist mayor Zohran Mamdani a “genocidaire” were “ridiculous.” Other topics of discussion: The prospects of bringing back the Bund, the secularist rival to Zionism that all but disappeared after the Holocaust, and what the Democratic Party red lines on Israel should be.

“Torn” wins a New York Emmy: “TORN: The Israel-Palestine Poster War on NYC Streets” walked away from the New York Emmys on Saturday with a best documentary award. Its director, Nim Shapira, wrote last week for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about the reluctance of some viewers to see Israeli victims as worthy of sympathy. The New York Emmys are awarded by the city’s chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The real estate expo that wasn’t: Two anti-Israel organizations, Pal-Awda and Writers Against the War on Gaza, said they would protest outside a real estate expo on Sunday in Queens organized by Nefesh b’Nefesh, a group that promotes immigration to Israel. Then they said the event was moved to Long Island, and credited their planned protest with the change. Nefesh b’Nefesh did not return a request for comment.

A home for hostage tags: Israeli street artists Dede Bandaid and Nitzan Mintz last week launched an installation at the Museum of Jewish Heritage where visitors can deposit the tags they wore for years while calling for the release of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The sculpture represents a transparent hollowed out tree, The Times of Israel reports.

Cheers for the Bronx: Join the New York Jewish Week this Sunday, Oct. 18, for an in-person tour of the Jewish Bronx.