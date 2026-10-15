Considering a Jewish school for your child? Don’t miss these NYC-area open houses.

Finding the right school for your child is a major decision. Fortunately, for those in the New York area, there’s no shortage of quality Jewish schools. From traditional Orthodox yeshivas to progressive programs that welcome families from diverse Jewish backgrounds, New York’s Jewish schools and yeshivas reflect the breadth of Jewish life in the area.
If you’re thinking of applying to a Jewish school for your child, keep in mind that admissions are typically open October through January, though deadlines may vary. Most schools require an application, interview and school visit, as well as academic records. Because some programs and neighborhoods are especially competitive, it’s worth starting early and checking directly the schools you’re interested in for admissions details and open house dates.
Below is a guide to dozens of Jewish schools in the New York area, with links to their websites to help families explore their options, learn about admissions and find upcoming fall open houses.
As you plan your open house visits, consider attending these upcoming events from our partners: The Leffell School, Rodeph Sholom School, The Shefa School and Westchester Torah Academy.
The Leffell School
The Leffell School offers an extraordinary educational journey where academic excellence meets Jewish values. Situated across two scenic Westchester campuses, this K–12 Jewish independent school nurtures young minds and launches future innovators through a hands-on curriculum featuring dynamic STEM and humanities programs, robust athletics and vibrant performing arts. Guided by dedicated faculty and college counselors, Leffell School students are admitted to the nation’s top colleges and universities and graduate as thoughtful, confident leaders prepared to make a lasting impact in the modern world. The Akiva Program provides a supportive pathway for high school students first beginning their Jewish independent school journey. The Leffell School invites families to experience a welcoming community and discover a top-tier education grounded in tradition.
High School Open House
Sunday, Oct. 25
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m
REGISTER
Lower School Open House
Sunday, Nov. 15
10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
REGISTER
Rodeph Sholom School
Rodeph Sholom School is an exceptional independent Jewish day school serving students from nursery through 8th grade on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. As the only Reform Jewish day school in New York, they provide opportunities for students to thrive personally, academically and spiritually through academic rigor, joyful exploration and an inclusive community where Jews from all backgrounds feel at home.
Rodeph Sholom’s divisions — Early Childhood (twos-kindergarten), Elementary (1st-4th grade) and Middle School (5th-8th grade) — provide developmentally appropriate challenges while preserving the wonder of childhood. Guided by the values of Pursuit of Wholeness (Rodeph Sholom), Love of Learning (Limmud), Community (Kehilah) and Responsibility (Achrayut), they develop each student’s intellectual curiosity and sense of responsibility.
The curriculum emphasizes informed choice and meaningful experiences rooted in tradition, identity, ethics and critical thinking, fostering connections to Israel and commitments to justice and belonging. At Rodeph Sholom School, students discover their potential as learners, leaders and engaged members of both Jewish and global communities.
Fall Pre-K – 8th Grade Open House:
Thursday, Oct. 22
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
REGISTER
Fall Twos and Threes Open House
Wednesday, Oct. 28
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
REGISTER
The Shefa School
The Shefa School is a Jewish community day school on Manhattan’s Upper West Side serving students in grades K–8 who benefit from a specialized educational environment in order to develop their strengths while addressing their learning challenges. The Shefa School specifically serves students with language-based learning disabilities who have not yet reached their potential levels of success in traditional classroom settings. Shefa is a pluralistic community school serving families across the range of Jewish involvement and observance.
Shefa is Hebrew for abundance, reflecting the belief that each child possesses abundant strengths. Their mission is to build upon these strengths while teaching students the skills to overcome their challenges in a caring and supportive school community that seamlessly integrates Jewish values and traditions. Embracing families from a range of Jewish backgrounds and practices, Shefa nurtures students’ Jewish identity and teaches the skills to enable them to participate fully in Jewish life.
Touring Tuesdays – Open Houses for Prospective Parents
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Tuesday, Dec. 15
All events start at 9:00 a.m.
REGISTER
Westchester Torah Academy
Westchester Torah Academy is a Modern Orthodox co-ed Jewish day school in New Rochelle serving children from 8 weeks through 8th grade. WTA is committed to providing an excellent Jewish education at an accessible price point, in a warm community where every child is known, valued and encouraged to become their best self.
What makes WTA unique are the four core values which shape how they teach, learn and build community:
Ahavat Torah — Love of Torah
Anava — Humility
HaKol B’Simcha — A Joyful Mindset
Metzuyanut Atzmit — Commitment to One’s Best Self
WTA’s educational models are thoughtfully designed for each stage of development: a Jewish Montessori Early Childhood program with English-Hebrew dual-language learning; personalized, data-informed rotational model Lower School instruction and a project-based Middle School that fosters independence, collaboration and a deep love of learning. Across every age group, students experience rigorous Judaic and general studies, immersive Ivrit b’Ivrit Hebrew-language instruction, meaningful tefillah and opportunities to discover their strengths and passions.
The result is an education that develops confident, curious, caring students who are deeply rooted in Torah and prepared to thrive in the wider world.
Schedule Your Personal Open House:
Come see what makes WTA unique. Set up a personal tour to experience the nine-acre campus while school is in session, spend one-on-one time with administrators and ask the questions that matter most to you and your family.
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In addition to the above open houses, you can explore our full listing of Jewish day schools throughout the five boroughs, Long Island and Westchester to find the right school for your child. This guide is organized by location.
Bronx
Kinneret Day School
kinneretdayschool.org
Grades: K – 8
SAR Academy
saracademy.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Brooklyn
Be’er Hagolah Institute
beerhagolah.org
Grades Preschool – 12
Luria Academy of Brooklyn
luria-academy.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Magen David Yeshivah
mdyschool.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
The Senesh School
hannahsenesh.org
Grades: K – 8
Yeshivah of Flatbush
www.flatbush.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Manhattan
Beit Rabban Day School
beitrabban.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
The Heschel School
heschel.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Manhattan Day School
manhattanday.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Manhattan High School for Girls
manhattan-hs.org
Grades: 9 – 12
Rabbi Arthur Schneier Park East Day School
parkeastdayschool.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Ramaz
www.ramaz.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
The Stanley I. Chera SAM School
thesamschool.org
Grades: K – 8
Yeshiva University High School for Boys – MTA
yuhsb.org
Grades: 9 – 12
Queens
Queens Hebrew Academy (Solomon Schechter School of Queens)
sssq.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Yeshiva Har Torah
hartorah.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Yeshiva of Central Queens
ycqweb.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Yeshiva University High School for Girls
yuhsg.org
Grades: 9 – 12
Long Island
Hebrew Academy of Long Beach – HALB
halb.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Hebrew Academy of Nassau County – HANC
hanc.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway – HAFTR
haftr.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Long Island Hebrew Academy
lihagn.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Mercaz Academy
mercazacademy.org
Grades: Preschool – 6
North Shore Hebrew Academy
nsha.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Schechter School of Long Island
schechterli.org
Grades: K – 12
Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island
ykli.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Westchester
Westchester Day School
westchesterday.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Westchester Hebrew High School
whhsny.org
Grades: 9 – 12
Download a PDF version of this guide here.
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