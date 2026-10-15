Considering a Jewish school for your child? Don’t miss these NYC-area open houses.

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Finding the right school for your child is a major decision. Fortunately, for those in the New York area, there’s no shortage of quality Jewish schools. From traditional Orthodox yeshivas to progressive programs that welcome families from diverse Jewish backgrounds, New York’s Jewish schools and yeshivas reflect the breadth of Jewish life in the area.

If you’re thinking of applying to a Jewish school for your child, keep in mind that admissions are typically open October through January, though deadlines may vary. Most schools require an application, interview and school visit, as well as academic records. Because some programs and neighborhoods are especially competitive, it’s worth starting early and checking directly the schools you’re interested in for admissions details and open house dates.

Below is a guide to dozens of Jewish schools in the New York area, with links to their websites to help families explore their options, learn about admissions and find upcoming fall open houses.

As you plan your open house visits, consider attending these upcoming events from our partners: The Leffell School, Rodeph Sholom School, The Shefa School and Westchester Torah Academy.

The Leffell School offers an extraordinary educational journey where academic excellence meets Jewish values. Situated across two scenic Westchester campuses, this K–12 Jewish independent school nurtures young minds and launches future innovators through a hands-on curriculum featuring dynamic STEM and humanities programs, robust athletics and vibrant performing arts. Guided by dedicated faculty and college counselors, Leffell School students are admitted to the nation’s top colleges and universities and graduate as thoughtful, confident leaders prepared to make a lasting impact in the modern world. The Akiva Program provides a supportive pathway for high school students first beginning their Jewish independent school journey. The Leffell School invites families to experience a welcoming community and discover a top-tier education grounded in tradition.

High School Open House

Sunday, Oct. 25

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m

REGISTER

Lower School Open House

Sunday, Nov. 15

10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

REGISTER

Rodeph Sholom School is an exceptional independent Jewish day school serving students from nursery through 8th grade on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. As the only Reform Jewish day school in New York, they provide opportunities for students to thrive personally, academically and spiritually through academic rigor, joyful exploration and an inclusive community where Jews from all backgrounds feel at home.

Rodeph Sholom’s divisions — Early Childhood (twos-kindergarten), Elementary (1st-4th grade) and Middle School (5th-8th grade) — provide developmentally appropriate challenges while preserving the wonder of childhood. Guided by the values of Pursuit of Wholeness (Rodeph Sholom), Love of Learning (Limmud), Community (Kehilah) and Responsibility (Achrayut), they develop each student’s intellectual curiosity and sense of responsibility.

The curriculum emphasizes informed choice and meaningful experiences rooted in tradition, identity, ethics and critical thinking, fostering connections to Israel and commitments to justice and belonging. At Rodeph Sholom School, students discover their potential as learners, leaders and engaged members of both Jewish and global communities.

Fall Pre-K – 8th Grade Open House:

Thursday, Oct. 22

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

REGISTER

Fall Twos and Threes Open House

Wednesday, Oct. 28

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

REGISTER

The Shefa School is a Jewish community day school on Manhattan’s Upper West Side serving students in grades K–8 who benefit from a specialized educational environment in order to develop their strengths while addressing their learning challenges. The Shefa School specifically serves students with language-based learning disabilities who have not yet reached their potential levels of success in traditional classroom settings. Shefa is a pluralistic community school serving families across the range of Jewish involvement and observance.

Shefa is Hebrew for abundance, reflecting the belief that each child possesses abundant strengths. Their mission is to build upon these strengths while teaching students the skills to overcome their challenges in a caring and supportive school community that seamlessly integrates Jewish values and traditions. Embracing families from a range of Jewish backgrounds and practices, Shefa nurtures students’ Jewish identity and teaches the skills to enable them to participate fully in Jewish life.

Touring Tuesdays – Open Houses for Prospective Parents

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Tuesday, Dec. 15

All events start at 9:00 a.m.

REGISTER

Westchester Torah Academy is a Modern Orthodox co-ed Jewish day school in New Rochelle serving children from 8 weeks through 8th grade. WTA is committed to providing an excellent Jewish education at an accessible price point, in a warm community where every child is known, valued and encouraged to become their best self.

What makes WTA unique are the four core values which shape how they teach, learn and build community:

Ahavat Torah — Love of Torah

Anava — Humility

HaKol B’Simcha — A Joyful Mindset

Metzuyanut Atzmit — Commitment to One’s Best Self

WTA’s educational models are thoughtfully designed for each stage of development: a Jewish Montessori Early Childhood program with English-Hebrew dual-language learning; personalized, data-informed rotational model Lower School instruction and a project-based Middle School that fosters independence, collaboration and a deep love of learning. Across every age group, students experience rigorous Judaic and general studies, immersive Ivrit b’Ivrit Hebrew-language instruction, meaningful tefillah and opportunities to discover their strengths and passions.

The result is an education that develops confident, curious, caring students who are deeply rooted in Torah and prepared to thrive in the wider world.

Schedule Your Personal Open House:

Come see what makes WTA unique. Set up a personal tour to experience the nine-acre campus while school is in session, spend one-on-one time with administrators and ask the questions that matter most to you and your family.

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In addition to the above open houses, you can explore our full listing of Jewish day schools throughout the five boroughs, Long Island and Westchester to find the right school for your child. This guide is organized by location.

Bronx

Kinneret Day School

kinneretdayschool.org

Grades: K – 8

SAR Academy

saracademy.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Brooklyn

Be’er Hagolah Institute

beerhagolah.org

Grades Preschool – 12

Luria Academy of Brooklyn

luria-academy.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Magen David Yeshivah

mdyschool.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

The Senesh School

hannahsenesh.org

Grades: K – 8

Yeshivah of Flatbush

www.flatbush.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Manhattan

Beit Rabban Day School

beitrabban.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

The Heschel School

heschel.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Manhattan Day School

manhattanday.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Manhattan High School for Girls

manhattan-hs.org

Grades: 9 – 12

Rabbi Arthur Schneier Park East Day School

parkeastdayschool.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Ramaz

www.ramaz.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

The Stanley I. Chera SAM School

thesamschool.org

Grades: K – 8

Yeshiva University High School for Boys – MTA

yuhsb.org

Grades: 9 – 12



Queens

Queens Hebrew Academy (Solomon Schechter School of Queens)

sssq.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Yeshiva Har Torah

hartorah.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Yeshiva of Central Queens

ycqweb.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Yeshiva University High School for Girls

yuhsg.org

Grades: 9 – 12

Long Island

Hebrew Academy of Long Beach – HALB

halb.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Hebrew Academy of Nassau County – HANC

hanc.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway – HAFTR

haftr.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Long Island Hebrew Academy

lihagn.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Mercaz Academy

mercazacademy.org

Grades: Preschool – 6

North Shore Hebrew Academy

nsha.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Schechter School of Long Island

schechterli.org

Grades: K – 12

Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island

ykli.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Westchester

Westchester Day School

westchesterday.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Westchester Hebrew High School

whhsny.org

Grades: 9 – 12

Download a PDF version of this guide here.