Hasan Piker says Jews are shifting away from Democrats over Israel

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Hasan Piker said NY Jews are leaving the Democratic Party over Israel. The leftist streamer responded to a poll that showed a drop in support for Democrats among Jewish voters in New York state. “It’s wild that this many jewish voters are leaving the democratic party over israel,” he said on X. “It’s not like the republican alternatives are presenting a more appealing policy agenda, it’s just israel! it’s literally over the continuation of israel’s belligerence. a real shame.” Piker faced backlash for the comments, including from pro-Israel activist and former Columbia University professor Shai Davidai. “It’s not ‘over Israel.’ It’s over people like you,” Davidai wrote.





The leftist streamer responded to a poll that showed a drop in support for Democrats among Jewish voters in New York state. “It’s wild that this many jewish voters are leaving the democratic party over israel,” he said on X. “It’s not like the republican alternatives are presenting a more appealing policy agenda, it’s just israel! it’s literally over the continuation of israel’s belligerence. a real shame.” Piker faced backlash for the comments, including from pro-Israel activist and former Columbia University professor Shai Davidai. “It’s not ‘over Israel.’ It’s over people like you,” Davidai wrote. Rep. Pat Ryan returned funds to AIPAC after pledging to eschew their support. The Democrat representing the Hudson Valley said Thursday that he returned $247,575 to the pro-Israel lobby after “voting against funding Netanyahu’s war crimes.” Ryan promised to return all donations to AIPAC after he voted for Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s amendment to halt funding to Israel, which did not pass. “I will work with anyone who is dedicated to ensuring the safety of the Jewish and Palestinian people in the region and to fulfilling both Israel’s right to exist as a democratic Jewish state and true self-determination for the Palestinian people,” said Ryan.





The Democrat representing the Hudson Valley said Thursday that he returned $247,575 to the pro-Israel lobby after “voting against funding Netanyahu’s war crimes.” Ryan promised to return all donations to AIPAC after he voted for Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s amendment to halt funding to Israel, which did not pass. “I will work with anyone who is dedicated to ensuring the safety of the Jewish and Palestinian people in the region and to fulfilling both Israel’s right to exist as a democratic Jewish state and true self-determination for the Palestinian people,” said Ryan. Darializa Avila Chevalier said stopping aid to Israel will be a top priority in Congress. The New York Democratic congressional nominee said she will push the party leadership on Israel if she is elected, calling the issue a “huge priority” in a Politico interview. “There’s an active genocide happening and I ran on a platform and a vision that we should be investing our tax dollars in our babies and not bombs, and I mean that,” said Avila Chevalier.





The New York Democratic congressional nominee said she will push the party leadership on Israel if she is elected, calling the issue a “huge priority” in a Politico interview. “There’s an active genocide happening and I ran on a platform and a vision that we should be investing our tax dollars in our babies and not bombs, and I mean that,” said Avila Chevalier. JCRC-NY is getting a street name. New York City will officially co-name the corner of East 47th Street and Second Avenue as Jewish Community Relations Council of New York Way on Monday, marking the organization’s 50th anniversary. The unveiling will be attended by elected officials including City Council Speaker Julie Menin.





New York City will officially co-name the corner of East 47th Street and Second Avenue as Jewish Community Relations Council of New York Way on Monday, marking the organization’s 50th anniversary. The unveiling will be attended by elected officials including City Council Speaker Julie Menin. A Congregation Beth Elohim rabbi is leaving to lead a Brooklyn Jewish center. Rabbi Matt Green, a rabbi at Congregation Beth Elohim since 2018, will leave his post at the Reform synagogue on July 1 to head Union House, an organization for Jewish life in Brooklyn.