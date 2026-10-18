Trump endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections, citing Iranian threat

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President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is campaigning to retain his seat, arguing that his leadership was critical to destroying the threat from Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, “Death to Israel, Death to America!”

Iran will be able to make good on its threat unless it is destroyed militarily and financially, Trump wrote.

Alluding to a possible resumption of the two-month war that was paused in April, Trump said that unless Iran changes its ways, “we will soon finish the job,” but only if Netanyahu is in charge.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so. Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself,” Trump wrote.

He published his post with nine days to go until Israelis head to the polls on Oct. 27 to elect a prime minister and parliament. Netanyahu has been trailing former IDF Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot in the polls.

Netanyahu’s tight alliance with Trump has often been one of the cornerstones of his campaigns. Netanyahu has argued that his diplomatic leadership is vital to retaining the support of the U.S. government.

Trump, until Sunday, had held off on offering his clear backing. But in his Truth Social post, Trump wrote that Netanyahu was the kind of “Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much.”

He ended by stressing, “Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Netanyahu has made the elimination of the Islamic Republic and its nuclear threat to Israel one of the key issues in his campaign, particularly in the final weeks before the election.

During an interview with Israel’s i24News on Saturday night, Netanyahu warned that if Eisenkot won, he would allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. As the head of the right-wing political bloc, Netanyahu used the slogan, “It’s right or nuclear.”

Trump’s endorsement came hours after Netanyahu appeared on another program, the Fox News show “Life, Liberty & Levin” hosted by journalist and commentator Mark Levin. Netanyahu spoke glowingly of Trump and the importance of his battle to destroy the Iranian threat, as the American public prepares to head to the polls for midterm elections on Nov. 3. In that race, Republicans are fighting to maintain control of the House and Senate.

The U.S. war with Iran, which has slowed the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz causing gasoline prices to rise, has been unpopular with American voters and is often cited as one of the reasons Republican politicians could lose their races to Democrats.

Netanyahu made the case on Fox that the defeat of the Islamic Republic and the elimination of its nuclear program was critical to ensuring a safe American future. In the U.S., some lawmakers have insisted that the war was unnecessary.

If Iran can destroy Israel, it will conquer the Middle East, control world waterways and oil supplies and proceed to Europe and proceed “to the next target, which is you,” Netanyahu said, addressing a U.S. audience in his Fox News appearance.

The Islamic Republic wants to put nuclear warheads on intercontinental ballistic missiles so it can target the U.S., Netanyahu said. “Every single city will be held hostage to the blackmail of these fanatics,” he warned. “So the only way you can deal with it is to, basically, to get rid of this regime.”

This will happen, he said, if he can work together with Trump during the next two years, which are the last two years of Trump’s term in office.

“The complete elimination of the Iranian threat to Israel, to America, to the world” can be achieved, he said. “And I think we’re well on our way to achieving this with President Trump’s greatest leadership.”

This is a developing story.