‘Nuke Jews, Save Lives’ note left at Center for Jewish History

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A “Nuke Jews, Save Lives” note was left at the Center for Jewish History. The message was discovered at the center’s front entrance in the Flatiron District, said its president, Gavriel D. Rosenfeld. “The 65 million documents housed at the Center do not just numerically exceed the four hateful words left on our doorstep many times over,” Rosenfeld said in The Forward. “They testify to the authority of archives.”





The message was discovered at the center’s front entrance in the Flatiron District, said its president, Gavriel D. Rosenfeld. “The 65 million documents housed at the Center do not just numerically exceed the four hateful words left on our doorstep many times over,” Rosenfeld said in The Forward. “They testify to the authority of archives.” Columbia students found a loophole to restore public access on campus. A group of Columbia University students set up a “People’s Kiosk” to offer “friends and family” access on Sunday, using a loophole in the school’s visitor policy to protest the campus’s continued closure, reported AmNY. Students at a kiosk outside the campus gates are distributing printouts of the QR codes intended for friends and family. Columbia shut down its campus amid pro-Palestinian protests in 2023 and 2024. Elected officials have increasingly rallied for restoring access to the campus, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani.





A group of Columbia University students set up a “People’s Kiosk” to offer “friends and family” access on Sunday, using a loophole in the school’s visitor policy to protest the campus’s continued closure, reported AmNY. Students at a kiosk outside the campus gates are distributing printouts of the QR codes intended for friends and family. Columbia shut down its campus amid pro-Palestinian protests in 2023 and 2024. Elected officials have increasingly rallied for restoring access to the campus, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Hochul is in Kiryas Joel. Gov. Kathy Hochul is today visiting Kiryas Joel, a village in Orange County that is mostly populated by Satmar Hasidic Jews. Hochul is making efforts to meet with Orthodox Jews ahead of Election Day, when New York voters will choose between her and Jewish Republican nominee Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County executive.





Gov. Kathy Hochul is today visiting Kiryas Joel, a village in Orange County that is mostly populated by Satmar Hasidic Jews. Hochul is making efforts to meet with Orthodox Jews ahead of Election Day, when New York voters will choose between her and Jewish Republican nominee Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County executive. Check out a conversation about “Exceptional Hatred.” The Center for Jewish History will host a book talk on Wednesday about historian James Loeffler’s “Exceptional Hatred: Antisemitism and the Fight over Free Speech in Modern America.” Loeffler will chat with The New Yorker staff writer Emma Green.

