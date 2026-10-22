Bronx officials blast anti-Zionist groups’ planned protest in Riverdale

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Orthodox man stabbed in the Diamond District. The stabbing of a member of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement is being investigated as a possible hate crime by NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force. The man is in stable condition after being stabbed yesterday evening in midtown Manhattan.





The stabbing of a member of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement is being investigated as a possible hate crime by NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force. The man is in stable condition after being stabbed yesterday evening in midtown Manhattan. Ritchie Torres, Bronx leaders say they ‘will not tolerate’ planned anti-Zionist protest. Anti-Zionist group Pal-Awda announced that it will protest an Israeli real estate event being held in the Bronx’s heavily Jewish Riverdale neighborhood, prompting a handful of local officials last night to warn the groups against it. “Organizing a campaign to hunt down these gatherings and drive them out of our neighborhoods is an attack on Jewish New Yorkers,” reads the letter, which was co-signed by U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres; City Council member Eric Dinowitz; his father State Rep. Jeffrey Dinowitz and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. Pal-Awda’s previous protests against Israeli land sale events have been a factor in the push for legislation on protests outside houses of worship.





Anti-Zionist group Pal-Awda announced that it will protest an Israeli real estate event being held in the Bronx’s heavily Jewish Riverdale neighborhood, prompting a handful of local officials last night to warn the groups against it. “Organizing a campaign to hunt down these gatherings and drive them out of our neighborhoods is an attack on Jewish New Yorkers,” reads the letter, which was co-signed by U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres; City Council member Eric Dinowitz; his father State Rep. Jeffrey Dinowitz and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. Pal-Awda’s previous protests against Israeli land sale events have been a factor in the push for legislation on protests outside houses of worship. Jew vs. Jew in South Brooklyn. Amid a tight State Assembly race between two Jewish candidates — the Republican incumbent Michael Novakhov and Democratic challenger Joey Cohen-Saban — Novakhov warned in a recent campaign video that, if he loses, the Republican Party will lose influence in Albany. “Remove one, and you strengthen the very people who work against us, against Israel and against President Trump,” said Novakhov, whose district includes large Sephardic and Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn.





Amid a tight State Assembly race between two Jewish candidates — the Republican incumbent Michael Novakhov and Democratic challenger Joey Cohen-Saban — Novakhov warned in a recent campaign video that, if he loses, the Republican Party will lose influence in Albany. “Remove one, and you strengthen the very people who work against us, against Israel and against President Trump,” said Novakhov, whose district includes large Sephardic and Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn. Robert Kraft’s anti-antisemitism gala. Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft, who owns the New England Patriots, pulled in more than $32 million last night with the inaugural gala of his group, the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, held at the Waldorf Astoria. Guests included Tom Brady, Jon Bon Jovi and CNN’s Van Jones. A number of Jewish leaders attended as well, including NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and former UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric Goldstein, Jewish Insider reports.