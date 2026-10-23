Jewish institutions face pressure from increased security costs

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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

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Jewish institutions in NYC are facing pressure from increased security costs. A survey by the UJA-Federation of New York’s Community Security Initiative found that 39 institutions, including synagogues, Jewish schools and community centers, have more than doubled their annual security spending since the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, reported Haaretz. The surveyed institutions saw their median security spending rise from $50,000 before Oct. 7 to $152,470 afterwards.





A survey by the UJA-Federation of New York’s Community Security Initiative found that 39 institutions, including synagogues, Jewish schools and community centers, have more than doubled their annual security spending since the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, reported Haaretz. The surveyed institutions saw their median security spending rise from $50,000 before Oct. 7 to $152,470 afterwards. High Line Publishing launched a line of Jewish-focused books. The international publishing house unveiled Odessa Editions, which it’s calling the “new global home for Jewish and Israeli fiction and non-fiction,” this week at the Mediterranean restaurant Port Sa’id in Manhattan, reported The Jewish Chronicle. CBS news editor and Free Press founder Bari Weiss was among the attendees.





The international publishing house unveiled Odessa Editions, which it’s calling the “new global home for Jewish and Israeli fiction and non-fiction,” this week at the Mediterranean restaurant Port Sa’id in Manhattan, reported The Jewish Chronicle. CBS news editor and Free Press founder Bari Weiss was among the attendees. Billy Crystal’s one-man show has opened on Broadway. The beloved Jewish actor and comedian’s show “860,” named after the street number of the house that Crystal lost during the Palisades Fire in 2025, opened at the Imperial Theatre this week. It’s running through Jan. 3, 2027.





The beloved Jewish actor and comedian’s show “860,” named after the street number of the house that Crystal lost during the Palisades Fire in 2025, opened at the Imperial Theatre this week. It’s running through Jan. 3, 2027. The Jewish indie comedy “Yaniv” is coming to NYC. The film, about two teachers who break into an underground gambling circle run by Hasidic Jews to win money at the Israeli card game Yaniv, is opening at New Plaza Cinema on Sunday.