Woman faces hate crime charges for stabbings of two Jewish men

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A woman faces hate crime charges for attacks on two Jewish men. Anna Mochalova was arraigned on Sunday for the assault of two men in allegedly antisemitic attacks in midtown Manhattan, reported CNN. Mochalova is accused of stabbing the two men, who were dressed in identifiably Jewish clothing, with a syringe. One victim told our reporter Joseph Strauss that he returned to the street where he was assaulted the very next day to continue his routine of helping Jewish employees in the neighborhood wrap tefillin.





Anna Mochalova was arraigned on Sunday for the assault of two men in allegedly antisemitic attacks in midtown Manhattan, reported CNN. Mochalova is accused of stabbing the two men, who were dressed in identifiably Jewish clothing, with a syringe. One victim told our reporter Joseph Strauss that he returned to the street where he was assaulted the very next day to continue his routine of helping Jewish employees in the neighborhood wrap tefillin. Attorney General Letitia James’ GOP rival said she will “declare a state of emergency on antisemitism.” Saritha Komatireddy, the former federal prosecutor challenging New York’s incumbent Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, told the Jerusalem News Syndicate that she would declare a state of emergency in New York City “on day one” of the job. She added that under her leadership, the attorney general’s office would directly prosecute hate crimes — a responsibility that James has said primarily lies with local district attorneys — and unilaterally impose anti-protest buffer zones around synagogues.





Saritha Komatireddy, the former federal prosecutor challenging New York’s incumbent Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, told the Jerusalem News Syndicate that she would declare a state of emergency in New York City “on day one” of the job. She added that under her leadership, the attorney general’s office would directly prosecute hate crimes — a responsibility that James has said primarily lies with local district attorneys — and unilaterally impose anti-protest buffer zones around synagogues. Mike Bloomberg is the richest person in New York state. Forbes named the Jewish former New York City mayor the state’s wealthiest person with a net worth of $94.9 billion, thanks to his financial information and media company Bloomberg LP. He is donating $80 million to boost Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections, The New York Times reported.





Forbes named the Jewish former New York City mayor the state’s wealthiest person with a net worth of $94.9 billion, thanks to his financial information and media company Bloomberg LP. He is donating $80 million to boost Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections, The New York Times reported. Bruce Blakeman shared his Hebrew name. New York’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Bruce Blakeman, the Jewish Nassau County executive who is challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul, said his Hebrew name was “Baruch” in an interview on the Yiddish-speaking podcast ShmueliCast. He added that he knew “a bissel” of Yiddish.





New York’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Bruce Blakeman, the Jewish Nassau County executive who is challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul, said his Hebrew name was “Baruch” in an interview on the Yiddish-speaking podcast ShmueliCast. He added that he knew “a bissel” of Yiddish. Sarah Silverman is going to Temple Emanu-El. The acclaimed Jewish comedian will discuss “Jewish joy, identity and storytelling” in an event hosted by the Jewish Education Project tonight at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center.