What Pittsburgh learned about solidarity after the Tree of Life shooting

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Eight years ago today in Pittsburgh, on the Shabbat morning of Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman walked into a synagogue and killed 11 Jews from three congregations as they prayed.

In the aftermath, my colleague Noah Schoen and I created an oral history project that interviewed 105 Jewish and non-Jewish Pittsburghers about their life stories and reflections on the shooting, and a podcast to share their narratives more widely.

At a time when our society is fracturing across lines of difference, the stories we gathered offer wisdom for how relationships and solidarity can bring healing and bridge divides. Here are four lessons from our interviews.

Reach out to offer support

In the aftermath of the shooting, non-Jewish Pittsburghers reached out to Jewish friends, neighbors, colleagues and acquaintances with texts, phone calls and in-person expressions of comfort.

Steve Weiss, a survivor of the shooting, talked about how his colleagues started asking him more about what it meant to him to be Jewish. Nina Butler, a lay leader in the community, recalled a quiet visit to Hillel Academy made by then-mayor Bill Peduto to let students know he had their backs.

Allies also made a difference when they showed a willingness to listen. Their presence echoed the Jewish mourning practice of shiva, when friends and community members sit with the bereaved. That practice offers an enduring lesson: Be present, listen and take your cues from those who are grieving.

Against the backdrop of a long history of exclusion and persecution fueled by antisemitism, these gestures truly mattered to many of the Jews we interviewed.

Show up publicly and visibly

After the shooting, thousands of non-Jews attended vigils, marches, shivas, funerals and memorials.

One community leader who made a particularly strong impact was Wasi Mohamed, then executive director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh. He showed up at community events, funerals, and shivas, organized a Muslim community fundraiser to help pay for the victims’ funerals and offered to arrange for Muslims to stand guard at local synagogues.

While attending a march planned by local activists, Howard Rieger, a former president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, was deeply moved by ally after ally declaring that an attack on the Jewish community was an attack on the entire city.

For Howard and other Jews, acts of public solidarity made them feel that they did not have to stand against antisemitism alone.

Trauma ripples outward

The Oct. 27 attack was motivated by antisemitism and targeted Jews, but its impact was felt far beyond the Jewish community.

Non-Jewish community activist Tracy Baton described how many non-Jews turned to her for support, seeking a place to express their own grief. Washington County resident Holli Smith, who had no personal relationship with the Jewish community, said the shooting shattered her sense of safety as a Pittsburgher.

Their experiences are a reminder that the effect of violence often extends beyond its intended target and that everyone needs a space to grieve.

Build relationships before tragedy strikes

The relationships Jews built with other communities before the shooting were a source of comfort in its aftermath.

Many communities with established ties to their Jewish neighbors organized solidarity events and memorials, like a vigil planned by Bhutanese refugees — many of whom had been resettled by Jewish Family and Community Services of Pittsburgh.

Monica Ruiz, executive director of Casa San Jose, a Latino immigrant-services and advocacy organization, had longstanding relationships with dozens of Jews who regularly volunteered at her organization. On the day of the shooting, she helped organize an interfaith rally and brought her family and other Latino Pittsburghers to participate. She later walked alongside Jewish friends and spoke in solidarity at a march on Oct. 30, 2018.

Relationships like these matter in their own right. They also make it more likely that people will show up for one another when it matters most.

The most enduring lesson of Oct. 27 may be the simplest: Solidarity and close connections help us get through hard times and sustain our collective humanity.

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Aliza Becker is the director of the "Meanings of October 27th" oral history project and the co-creator of the "October 27th" podcast. She is an associate fellow at the Hannah Arendt Center at Bard College.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.