Democrats leader Golan approached by man with knife on election day

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

JERUSALEM — Israel Police arrested a man carrying a large knife after he approached Yair Golan, head of the Democrats party, as Golan was campaigning in Tel Aviv on Election Day.

“Contrary to reports, no stabbing attempt occurred,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

The police said officers at the scene noticed a “suspicious object” protruding from beneath the coat of a man standing nearby. When they stopped him for inspection, they found a knife in his possession.

In a statement, Golan’s party said the man approached Golan “in a threatening manner” and that “when Golan’s security guards blocked him, a large knife slipped from beneath his clothing and fell to the ground.”

Police described the suspect as a Jerusalem resident in his 20s. He was arrested and taken to a local police station for questioning. They said the investigation “is ongoing.”

Following the incident, Golan said “incitement and violence will not deter us.” In a statement to the press he blamed the attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s negative campaigning and highlighted the ties between one of his spokespeople and Qatar.

“This is the direct result of the poison machine operated by Netanyahu and his Qatari agents. I call on everyone who cares about security and democracy to go out and vote now, so that we can ensure the country we love so dearly becomes a free and safe place once again,” Golan said.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their votes at a polling station in Jerusalem during Election Day, October 27, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their ballots at a Jerusalem school Tuesday.

“For the future of the State of Israel,” he said as he dropped his ballot in the ballot box.

At the school, he declared to his right-wing supporters that “the left” and “Arab parties” are trying to destroy the country’s Jewish character.

“We cannot leave this battle in the hands of the left and the Arab parties,” Netanyahu said, as he accused them of wanting “to bring an end to the Jewish state.”

The prime minister underscored the fateful nature of the elections, which could see him ousted, stating, “This is what is on the table, this is what is at stake: to secure the Jewish state, to ensure our security. And for that we must vote in large numbers.”

Prior to the election, analysts predicted that voter turnout would be higher than usual on Oct. 27. About 70% of Israeli voters cast a ballot in 2022.

By 4 p.m., 55.7% of eligible voters had cast their ballots — the highest number since the Central Elections Committee began tracking turnout.

Yashar party chairman and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot arrives to cast his ballot in Israel’s general elections at a polling station in Herzliya, October 27, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Gadi Eisenkot, the head of the Yasher party and the “Change” coalition opposing Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc, said on social media that he began Election Day by visiting Ofakim and Kibbutz Nir Oz, which sustained severe losses during the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack. Then, before voting, he visited the grave of his son Gal, a combat soldier killed in action in Gaza, at the military cemetery in Herzliya.

“I feel the weight of the immense responsibility placed upon us,” Eisenkot wrote. “To be worthy” of his son, nephews and others killed in the war, “of the sacrifice and the lives they left behind. To be responsible for what kind of country we promised for ourselves and for the generations to come. I commit to reconnecting Israel, to winning the wars and ensuring security for this wonderful people. This is the mission of my life,” Eisenkot wrote.

Rabbi Aryeh Deri, who heads the ultra-Orthodox Shas political party, made an impassioned plea to the party’s followers to vote amid reports that a record number of Israelis – including Arab citizens of Israel – were showing up at the ballot box.

In a taped video, an emotional Deri said a possible victory by left-wing and Arab parties “is not a threat, it’s a reality.”

“I can’t remember ever seeing something like this before,” Deri said hours before the polls close at 10 p.m., as he warned of what he described as the danger an opposition victory would pose to Israel. “All the rabbis say this is the last election before the coming of the Messiah, and all the powers of impurity are unifying against us. Go and vote now!”

Deri warned that “the left-wing and Arab parties together are changing all the rules of the game. They will set the nation back 70 years.” Among his concerns was his claim that the Eisenkot-led bloc would reduce or cancel child subsidies for families of Haredi men who refuse to serve in the army. “This is like a death sentence for us.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben- Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, called on right-wing voters to come out in large numbers while casting his own vote in Kiryat Arba.

“This is a very important day, and with God’s help we can do this. We can win. If the other side forms a government, it will be a Mansour Abbas government,” Ben Gvir said, referring to the head of the Raam Arab party. Abbas has said he would consider joining a coalition government. Ben-Gvir told his voters, “I know what the mission is and how much is at stake.”

“It is in our power. It’s in our hands to form a government [with] Netanyahu as prime minister, and we will be the right-wing anchor of that government,” he said, adding that “a strong Otzma Yehudit means a strong State of Israel.”

Later, in Netanya, Ben Gvir insinuated that Israel’s Arab citizens, who comprise 21% of the population, are a threat to Israel.

“In Rahat,” a Bedouin city in southern Israel, “everyone is rallying to bring us down. They don’t want me. Go vote!”