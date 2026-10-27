NY Dems root for Netanyahu’s challenger

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NY Jewish Dems endorse Letitia James. A number of New York City’s top Jewish Democrats endorsed Attorney General Letitia James and commended her record of combating antisemitism. The joint endorsement comes as James faces Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy, who has accused James of being too soft on antisemitism and made the issue central to her campaign. James received endorsements this morning from Council Speaker Julie Menin, Rerp. Jerry Nadler, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and a number of others from both city and state office.





A number of New York City’s top Jewish Democrats endorsed Attorney General Letitia James and commended her record of combating antisemitism. The joint endorsement comes as James faces Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy, who has accused James of being too soft on antisemitism and made the issue central to her campaign. James received endorsements this morning from Council Speaker Julie Menin, Rerp. Jerry Nadler, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and a number of others from both city and state office. Weighing in on Israeli elections. Following the endorsement press conference, a few of the Jewish Democrats weighed in on today’s Israeli elections. Hoylman-Sigal told reporters that a Netanyahu victory would be “an endorsement of the status quo, which I think most Americans agree is unacceptable.” Nadler told the Forward, using Netanyahu’s nickname, “My hope is that Bibi gets shellacked,” and said he hopes Gadi Eisenkot wins with a significant margin and forms a coalition with the country’s Arab parties. Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Politico interview that defending Israel would get “a lot easier” if Netanyahu loses, suggesting that the government’s “overreach” in Gaza has had a negative impact on the country’s international standing.





Following the endorsement press conference, a few of the Jewish Democrats weighed in on today’s Israeli elections. Hoylman-Sigal told reporters that a Netanyahu victory would be “an endorsement of the status quo, which I think most Americans agree is unacceptable.” Nadler told the Forward, using Netanyahu’s nickname, “My hope is that Bibi gets shellacked,” and said he hopes Gadi Eisenkot wins with a significant margin and forms a coalition with the country’s Arab parties. Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Politico interview that defending Israel would get “a lot easier” if Netanyahu loses, suggesting that the government’s “overreach” in Gaza has had a negative impact on the country’s international standing. Fran Lebowitz says antisemitism has become ‘so acceptable.’ Fran Lebowitz, the famously curmudgeonly writer and Jewish New Yorker, said that antisemitism is “so acceptable” and has risen as a result, in an interview with The Times. “Prominent people do it, hiding behind being anti-Zionist, which some people are. I always say, you can be anti-Zionist and not antisemitic, but you can also be both,” she said. She also called Mayor Zohran Mamdani a “left-wing Trump.” “He’s in my face all the time, he’s incredibly arrogant. He doesn’t know what the job is. I don’t think he cares about antisemitism.”

