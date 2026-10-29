Orthodox Jews were detained by ICE after voting as non-citizens, says NJ pol

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NJ pol says Orthodox Jews were detained by ICE after voting as non-citizens. New Jersey Assembly member Avi Schnall, who is also chief operating officer of Agudath Israel of America, warned Orthodox Jews not to vote if they only have a green card or a visa. Schnall said in a video that there are “several people” in the community who were picked up by ICE agents or border patrol and are now in federal detention centers after they allegedly voted while on a U.S. visa or green card. Schnall said those people made “innocent mistakes, they were completely unaware of their mistakes.”





New Jersey Assembly member Avi Schnall, who is also chief operating officer of Agudath Israel of America, warned Orthodox Jews not to vote if they only have a green card or a visa. Schnall said in a video that there are “several people” in the community who were picked up by ICE agents or border patrol and are now in federal detention centers after they allegedly voted while on a U.S. visa or green card. Schnall said those people made “innocent mistakes, they were completely unaware of their mistakes.” Mike Lawler courts the Orthodox vote. Rep. Mike Lawler, the Republican congressman of the 17th District just north of New York City, told Punchbowl News that polls ahead of his toss-up race against Cait Conley are missing a key faction. “I have over 30,000 Orthodox Jews coming out to vote. They can’t capture that in the poll,” he said. Lawler visited Monsey for a gathering where speakers blasted Hebrew and Yiddish rap music — including a song specifically for the congressman — while his staffers handed out Yiddish coloring books with a drawing of Lawler and two Hasidic children on the cover.





Rep. Mike Lawler, the Republican congressman of the 17th District just north of New York City, told Punchbowl News that polls ahead of his toss-up race against Cait Conley are missing a key faction. “I have over 30,000 Orthodox Jews coming out to vote. They can’t capture that in the poll,” he said. Lawler visited Monsey for a gathering where speakers blasted Hebrew and Yiddish rap music — including a song specifically for the congressman — while his staffers handed out Yiddish coloring books with a drawing of Lawler and two Hasidic children on the cover. Jewish New Yorkers split over Tisch vs. Mamdani in hypothetical mayoral matchup. A poll of 269 Jewish Democratic primary voters in New York City found that police commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish, narrowly leads New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani 44% to 42% in a hypothetical head-to-head mayoral race in 2029, the Forward reports. Meanwhile, Mamdani leads Tisch 54% to 17% when accounting for all 967 Democratic primary voters, Jews and non-Jews, surveyed in the poll, conducted by the Honan Strategy Group in early October, which has a 6% margin of error.