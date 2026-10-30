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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

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Pelosi slams Mamdani’s position on Israel: ‘It’s wrong.’ Democratic former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a podcast appearance that she disagrees with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, on Israel. “It’s more than concerning: It’s wrong,” she said, about anyone in the Democratic Party who denies Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.





Democratic former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a podcast appearance that she disagrees with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, on Israel. “It’s more than concerning: It’s wrong,” she said, about anyone in the Democratic Party who denies Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. Jewish teens get involved in NY-12. They may be too young to vote, but that hasn’t stopped a group of Jewish teens from getting involved in New York’s 12th Congressional District race between Democrat Micah Lasher and Republican Caroline Shinkle. JTA Teen Fellow Ella Mann reports.





They may be too young to vote, but that hasn’t stopped a group of Jewish teens from getting involved in New York’s 12th Congressional District race between Democrat Micah Lasher and Republican Caroline Shinkle. JTA Teen Fellow Ella Mann reports. Lasher the nosher. Micah Lasher, the Jewish Democratic nominee who is expected to succeed Rep. Jerry Nadler, sat down with Politico’s Jonathan Martin at Barney Greengrass, the iconic Upper West Side appetizing store, to talk about what he hopes to work on in Congress — and about the Jewish culinary history of New York City.