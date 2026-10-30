How Jewish teens in Colorado are finding their political voices before they can vote

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This article was produced as part of JTA’s Teen Journalism Fellowship, a program that works with Jewish teens around the world to report on issues that affect their lives.

When 16-year-old Mila Nirshberg knocked on a door in Denver while canvassing for Phil Weiser, Colorado’s Democratic nominee for governor, she expected to talk politics. Instead, the person told her they didn’t care about politics and ordered her off the property.

The interaction was eye-opening for Nirshberg, who remembered a message Weiser often shares with campaign volunteers: “You may not be into politics, but politics are into you.”

For Nirshberg, a Jewish teenager who has spent months volunteering for Weiser, the experience reinforced why she believes young people should participate in politics even before they are old enough to vote.

She has found ways to participate through canvassing, phone banking and conversations with voters, as Colorado prepares to elect a new governor on Nov. 3. Weiser and Republican nominee Victor Marx will face off to replace the term-limited incumbent Jared Polis.

Jewish teenagers in Colorado like Nirshberg are finding ways to shape the state’s political future before they are old enough to vote — volunteering for candidates, educating voters and advocating for issues including education and antisemitism. Their efforts reflect a broader understanding of civic engagement as something that can begin well before a first trip to the ballot box.

In the 2024 presidential election, an estimated 56% of Colorado voters ages 18 to 29 cast ballots, highlighting young adults’ participation in the state’s politics.

In 2020, Colorado voters approved Amendment 76, changing the state constitution to explicitly require voters to be at least 18. The amendment also closed off the previous option for 17-year-olds who would turn 18 by the general election to vote in the preceding primary. Despite this, teens can volunteer for campaigns, educate voters and bring their perspectives to conversations about politics that will shape their futures.

For Nirshberg, being Jewish and being politically engaged are connected through her desire to speak up about issues that matter to her, specifically education. But she also sees civic participation as a broader responsibility, one that does not begin on a person’s 18th birthday.

She recalled disagreeing with a senior Weiser campaign staffer about education policy and offered her perspective as a student. Although the conversation did not lead to a policy change, she said the staffer listened to her perspective and took her concerns seriously.

“We underestimate how much change we can make because there’s an assumption that kids cannot make as great of an impact as adults,” she said. “They say there’s not much we can do because we can’t vote, but that’s just absolutely not true.”

Ronan Beale, 15, another Jewish Denver teen volunteering for Weiser, said his support was shaped partly by Weiser’s Jewish identity and positions on issues affecting the Jewish community. Beale also had a personal connection to Weiser through his mother, who knew him during his tenure as Colorado attorney general.

After hearing Weiser speak and researching his campaign, Beale has attended events, made calls and worked to educate voters about the candidate’s positions. He said that he once spoke to a man who was not planning to vote and knew little about either candidate. Rather than simply telling the man whom to support, Beale explained Weiser’s positions on issues including water rights — a critical issue in Colorado — and education.

“Even though I can’t vote, I can make other people vote,” Beale said.

He sees that as his main contribution to the election: helping people understand the candidates and encouraging them to participate. He also believes political involvement offers teenagers an education of its own, exposing them to policies and political processes they might not otherwise encounter.

Eddie Feves, associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council at JewishColorado, said young people’s political involvement fits into a long tradition of Jewish civic engagement.

Feves said teenagers can bring energy and perspectives that campaigns might otherwise miss. “The ability to connect and communicate with their peer group” is one of the biggest contributions Jewish teens bring to political campaigns, Feves said.

They can also encourage peers to participate through personal relationships, school communities and social media.

He emphasized that the Jewish community is not politically uniform, and encouraging civic participation does not mean expecting everyone to support the same candidate or agree on every issue.

Phil Weiser (at center in white shirt), the Democratic nominee for governor of Colorado, poses with campaign interns and student volunteers. (Courtesy Mila Nirshberg)

Not all teens engage in politics by volunteering for campaigns. For some, civic engagement begins with paying attention to issues shaping their communities, forming their own opinions and considering when and how to speak out.

Adi Donner, 16, a junior at East High School in Denver, who interns for the Colorado attorney general’s office, said she is interested in supporting political leaders whose views align with hers, particularly on combating antisemitism and supporting Jewish people.

According to Donner, speaking openly about Israel, antisemitism and Jewish identity can carry social risks. She said Jewish teens may fear exclusion from their communities or negative reactions from peers when expressing their beliefs.

“I think that Jewish teens are particularly afraid to speak out for what they believe in,” Donner said.

Donner said she is careful about what she says because she does not want to alienate people who disagree with her. At the same time, she believes teens should be able to advocate for their views without feeling isolated.

“Jewish teens don’t want to feel isolated from the community, but they still want to be included and want to speak out,” she said.

Marx, Weiser’s Republican opponent, has also emphasized the importance of youth participation. Speaking at an event in Boulder, Marx said, “The future is y’all,” encouraging teens to become involved, stay informed, and make their perspectives heard.

Nirshberg said her identity as a Conservative Jew who attends a Jewish private school closely influences her political involvement. Concerned about antisemitism she has witnessed online and at her previous private school, she wants to support candidates she believes will stand with the Jewish community. She said her work for Weiser is not part of a specific campaign initiative to combat antisemitism, but that supporting his candidacy is one way she acts on those concerns.

“As a Jewish student, getting involved allows me to have my foot in the door as a Jew and help in the fight against antisemitism,” she said.

Nirshberg has sought to make an impact outside the Weiser campaign, too. She said she contacted U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office with a proposal to make Denver’s Colfax Avenue safer for pedestrians, particularly women. After submitting a plan that included financial considerations, she met with staff at Bennet’s Denver office and was connected with transportation and infrastructure contacts to discuss her ideas.

“If you’re passionate about an issue — women’s safety, education, reducing antisemitism — you just need to make a plan, and then go out and make a change,” she said.

Jewish youth civic participation “is just a continuation of that work through a new generation, passing the torch to teens,” Feves said. “The idea that we kind of create this binary that your opinion only matters when you turn 18 and can vote is kind of crazy.”

“The Jewish community collectively has always been really civically engaged,” Feves said, describing Jewish youth civic participation as “a continuation of that work through a new generation, kind of passing that torch down into the teens.”

“The idea that we kind of create this binary that your opinion only matters when you turn 18 and can vote is kind of crazy,” he added.