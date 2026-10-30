Too young to vote, Jewish teens make their voices heard in key N.Y. race

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This article was produced as part of JTA’s Teen Journalism Fellowship, a program that works with Jewish teens around the world to report on issues that affect their lives.

They may be too young to vote, but that hasn’t stopped some Jewish teenagers across Manhattan from entering the political fray.

As Democrat Micah Lasher and Republican Caroline Shinkle compete to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District, some teenagers are finding their own ways to influence an election in which they cannot cast a ballot. Motivated by concerns about Israel and antisemitism, they are volunteering, debating and finding their own place in the political conversation.

Shinkle, who has positioned herself as the “anti-Mamdani candidate,” has made support for Israel and combating antisemitism central to her campaign amid growing concerns about anti-Jewish hostility in New York City. She has also sought to appeal to Jewish voters dissatisfied with Lasher’s support for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a fierce critic of Israel.

Lasher is Jewish and has also emphasized his support for Israel and concern about antisemitism. During the Democratic primary, Jewish leaders supporting Lasher praised his commitment to Israel’s security, with some describing him as the “mensch of Manhattan.”

For 16-year-old Sam Salzberg, a student at Columbia Prep, volunteering for Lasher’s campaign has meant taking an active role in the election. From subway stations to polling places, Salzberg has spent time speaking with voters and encouraging them to support Lasher.

“I am expressing my civic duty by volunteering on a campaign I believe in,” he said. “And even though I can’t vote, I might as well do the next best thing by helping others cast their ballots.”

His decision to get involved was also influenced by Lasher’s record representing his neighborhood in the New York State Assembly.

Michael Lasher, Democratic candidate for Congress, meets with students in the library at P.S. 145, Manhattan, Oct. 5, 2026. (Courtesy Micah Lasher via Facebook)

“I wanted to help Micah because he’s the kind of leader I want representing my neighborhood,” Salzberg said. “He’s the adult in the room, and he’s authentic. I’ve seen the job he’s done for our district in the Assembly, and I know he can do that at the federal level.”

His involvement also reflects how concerns about antisemitism are motivating some Jewish teenagers to become politically active.

“As a Jewish teenager in New York, it means a lot to me that he hasn’t just talked about antisemitism, but he’s fought for Jewish New Yorkers in Albany,” he said.

Yet even among teenagers who share those concerns, there is little agreement about which candidate deserves their support.

The race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler is taking place in a district that includes Manhattan’s Upper East and Upper West Sides. The district has the largest Jewish population of any congressional district in the United States.

Leah Volkov, a 16-year-old student at Ramaz, a Jewish day school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is supporting Shinkle. For Volkov, Lasher’s endorsement of Mamdani was a deciding factor.

Leah Volkov, left, helped arrange a visit by candidate for Congress Caroline Shinkle to the Rampo club at The Ramaz School in Manhattan, October 2026. (Courtesy of Leah Volkov)

“At a time when so many Jewish New Yorkers feel increasingly unsafe, I want someone representing us who I feel has been completely unequivocal in their support for Israel and the Jewish community,” Volkov said. “Micah Lasher claims he is pro-Israel, but his endorsement of Mamdani was a red line for me.”

For Volkov, party affiliation matters less than a candidate’s policies and commitment to issues affecting her community.

“I choose policies over parties,” Volkov said. “Last year, I campaigned for Rachel Storch, who was running as a Democrat for City Council. For me, when it comes to issues affecting the Jewish community and Israel, I look at where the candidate stands rather than their political party.”

Her involvement also reflects how concerns affecting the Jewish community are motivating teenagers to take a more active role in politics.

“I used to think politics was something I would become involved in when I was older and could actually vote,” Volkov said. “But when issues start affecting your community and your sense of safety, you realize you don’t have to wait until you’re 18 to have a voice.”

While much of the political conversation surrounding the election has focused on how Jewish voters will cast their ballots, some of the district’s youngest residents are finding ways to participate without one.

Although Volkov and Salzberg support opposing candidates, their involvement reflects a shared belief that issues affecting Jewish New Yorkers are too important to leave entirely to adults.

“As a Jewish teenager,” Vokon said, “I’ve realized that standing up for my community isn’t something I should wait until adulthood to do.”