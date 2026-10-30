A Jewish guide to the MLB offseason

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Good morning! Halloween is tomorrow, and here at the Jewish Sport Report, the spookiest thing this year is the baseball season ending and the looming prospect of a lockout as MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires at midnight on Dec. 1.

Read on for more.

What to know about the MLB offseason

Mazel tov to the Milwaukee Brewers on winning their first World Series title in franchise history! Team Israel alum Colton Gordon made one appearance for the Brewers this season — making him eligible to receive a championship ring — and was in the dugout on Wednesday as Milwaukee toppled the Tampa Bay Rays.

And the Brewers would not be where they are without former owner and MLB commissioner emeritus Bud Selig, whose statue stands outside American Family Field in Milwaukee.

With the end of the World Series comes the beginning of the baseball offseason. Even before the possible lockout, there will be awards handed out and (possibly) some free-agent contracts signed.

Here’s a quick Jewish guide to the next month in the baseball world:

Awards

Chicago Cubs star Alex Bregman is a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award at third base. He won the American League award with Houston in 2024. Max Fried, who has won the award four times, did not make the cut this season.

Bregman could also be a candidate for the NL Silver Slugger Award, given to the best offensive player at each position. Despite his slow start, the 32-year-old had 19 homers and 52 RBIs after the All-Star break, which could also garner him some down-ballot votes for NL MVP.

Perhaps more of a long shot, but Texas Rangers DH Joc Pederson could be a candidate for AL Comeback Player of the Year. After an abysmal 2025, Pederson clubbed 26 homers in 2026, his most since 2019, with an .816 OPS.

Free agency

Pederson has a mutual option with the Rangers for $18.5 million. If either side declines, he becomes a free agent. And Rowdy Tellez, who spent most of 2026 in Triple-A before appearing in three playoff games with the Atlanta Braves, is also a free agent.

Halftime report

BAD SIGN. The St. Louis Blues condemned the display of signs at a game last week that read “Israel Kills” and “Free America from Israel.” The fans were ejected from the arena, and Blues owner Tom Stillman called the signs “vile messages of hate” that were “unfortunate and unforgivable.”

CHAI TRICK. Israeli MLS star Liel Abada scored a hat trick in only 18 minutes on Wednesday as Charlotte FC won 4-0 to clinch a playoff spot. His second goal was assisted by Idan Toklomati, who has also played with Abada on Israel’s national team. “He’s a great player, a great lad, and I really love him,” Abada said of his fellow countryman. “We have a really good connection between each other and I’m really happy that he gave that assist and I hope we can make assists to each other more and more.”

CHECK THIS OUT. Davidson College men’s basketball coach Matt McKillop and two of his players spoke to Rabbi Erez Sherman of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles this week about their recent team trip to Berlin, where they learned about the Holocaust. Check out their conversation on the latest episode of Sherman’s “Rabbi on the Sidelines” show.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

Hockey

Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils face the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 6 p.m. Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday at 1 p.m. Zeev Buium, Max Sasson and the Vancouver Canucks host the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday at 7 p.m. Adam Fox and the New York Rangers host Zach Hyman, Jake Walman, Devon Levi and the Edmonton Oilers Sunday at 6 p.m.

Basketball

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Utah Jazz Saturday at 3 p.m. Domantas Sabonis, Israeli Emanuel Sharp and the Sacramento Kings take on the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday at 8 p.m. Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Indiana Pacers Sunday at 5 p.m.

Soccer

Liel Abada, Idan Toklomati and Charlotte host Orlando Saturday at 1 p.m. Tai Baribo and D.C. United play Columbus Saturday at 2 p.m. Ran Binyamin and Dallas face Kansas City Saturday at 3 p.m., while Daniel Edelman and St. Louis host San Diego at the same time. DeAndre Yedlin and Salt Lake City take on San Jose Saturday at 5 p.m. Josh Cohen and Chicago play Colorado Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Matt Turner, Dor Turgeman, Ilay Feingold and New England host Miami Sunday at 7 p.m. In the English Championship, Manor Solomon and West Ham United host West Brom Saturday at 11 a.m.

Golf

Max Homa, Max Greyserman, David Lipsky and Ben Silverman are all competing at the Mexico Championship this weekend.

Racing

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll races in the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix Sunday at 3 p.m.