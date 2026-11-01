Some Michigan Jewish Democrats disavow Stevens over endorsement of El-Sayed’s GOP rival

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Key Jewish Democratic figures denounced pro-Israel U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat on Sunday.

Some, including Michigan congressional candidate Jeremy Moss, spoke at a press conference at the United Auto Workers headquarters in Detroit to support Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed hours after Stevens endorsed Rogers across town.

“I would rather debate our disagreements in a democratic institution than one that has been eroded by Trump and Rogers,” Moss, who has had his own public disagreements with El-Sayed, told the crowd.

Moss is running for the seat in the U.S. House that Stevens abandoned for her unsuccessful run against El-Sayed for the Democratic Senate nomination. He had not previously endorsed El-Sayed.

Moss appeared with Jewish former congressman Andy Levin, who has backed El-Sayed for months; Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who also ran in the Democratic primary against El-Sayed; and pro-Palestinian politicians including Michigan state Senate candidate Abbas Alawieh, a co-founder of the “Uncommitted” movement in 2024 that targeted then-President Joe Biden at the ballot box over Gaza.

Their joint message: All Democrats, Jewish and not, should back El-Sayed and reject Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers.

Simultaneously, another Democrat, Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten, appeared with several rabbis to address a different audience of Jews uncomfortable with El-Sayed’s rhetoric on Israel. On that Zoom, some leaders of the Nonnegotiable movement urged their group of Jewish voters to write in “Emma Lazarus,” the 19th-century Jewish poet and activist whose words grace the base of the Statue of Liberty, on their ballots instead.

Scholten did not urge the Jews on the call in one direction or another, nor did she mention Stevens. But she has publicly voiced her own disapproval of El-Sayed and refused to endorse him.

One of Nonnegotiable’s organizers, Rabbi Aaron Starr of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, told people on the call that he has “profound respect for Haley Stevens.”

“I have profound respect for her willingness to put herself out there,” Starr said. “I have deep respect for her willingness to stand up, to speak out and take a stand in this difficult moment.”

The dual perspectives epitomized the dilemma many of Michigan’s Jewish voters are facing in the campaign’s final days. A sizable contingent of the state’s Jews are increasingly troubled by El-Sayed’s statements on Israel and antisemitic acts, including his recent refusal to name whether Israel or Iran posed a greater threat to the United States. Some, including Stevens’ fiancée Jason Turkish, a Democratic megadonor, have publicly said they would vote for Rogers.

Yet the race, which is one of several pivotal to Democrats taking control of the Senate, has also troubled many liberal Jews who see GOP policies as deeply antithetical to their beliefs. Many for that reason view Stevens’ endorsement, which she said was meant to stand “against hate,” as a betrayal.

Ray Wert, McMorrow’s Jewish husband, said on X that he had urged Stevens to sign her name to an op-ed condemning Rogers for his own interactions with antisemitic individuals, including a major donor who promotes Christian nationalism and a former student campaign organizer who had tweeted about wanting to send Jews to North Korea. She refused, Wert claimed.

He posted a copy of the op-ed, which included the line, “I can’t hold one standard for Democrats and a softer one for Republicans and still claim to have a standard at all.”