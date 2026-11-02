Jewish school buses tagged with antisemitic spray paint in Brooklyn

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Jewish school buses are tagged with antisemitic spray paint. Four Jewish school buses in the heavily Orthodox Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn were found spray-painted with swastikas and messages including “F–k Israel,” “America First” and “Free Palestine.” Police and the Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim are investigating, and a number of elected officials have condemned the act.





Four Jewish school buses in the heavily Orthodox Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn were found spray-painted with swastikas and messages including “F–k Israel,” “America First” and “Free Palestine.” Police and the Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim are investigating, and a number of elected officials have condemned the act. AG Letitia James clashes with Republican opponent over antisemitism. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Republican challenger, Saritha Komatireddy, has made fighting antisemitism a cornerstone of her campaign, and accuses James of turning a “blind eye” to antisemitism. A number of Jewish leaders lined up to defend James’ record.





New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Republican challenger, Saritha Komatireddy, has made fighting antisemitism a cornerstone of her campaign, and accuses James of turning a “blind eye” to antisemitism. A number of Jewish leaders lined up to defend James’ record. Mamdani appoints Jewish org leader to nonprofit council. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the appointments to his 33-member nonprofit advisory council on Friday, and they include Andrea Salwen Kopel, executive director of the National Council of Jewish Women.





New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the appointments to his 33-member nonprofit advisory council on Friday, and they include Andrea Salwen Kopel, executive director of the National Council of Jewish Women. ‘SNL’ makes Israel genocide joke. After largely avoiding the subject, “Saturday Night Live” went there with an Israel joke during its “Weekend Update” segment. “This week, a record number of people voted in Israel’s election — which is great to see, regardless of if you’re on the right side, or the left side, or the genocide,” quipped co-host Michael Che.