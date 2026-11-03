Trump calls on Hasidic community on Election Day

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What you need to know today

Trump tells Monsey Jews to vote for Lawler. As Americans head to the polls, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to recommend today that Monsey, home to a large Hasidic community, vote for GOP Rep. Mike Lawler. Lawler has courted Orthodox voters in the NY-17 race against Democratic challenger Cait Conley. The race is seen as a toss-up, and is one of 36 races that Jews should watch tonight — though the NY-17 results could be delayed by voting machine malfunctions.





As Americans head to the polls, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to recommend today that Monsey, home to a large Hasidic community, vote for GOP Rep. Mike Lawler. Lawler has courted Orthodox voters in the NY-17 race against Democratic challenger Cait Conley. The race is seen as a toss-up, and is one of 36 races that Jews should watch tonight — though the NY-17 results could be delayed by voting machine malfunctions. Mamdani condemns antisemitic school bus graffiti. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed outrage yesterday evening after four school buses were tagged with swastikas and messages including “F–k Israel,” “Free Palestine” and “USA First.” “The antisemitic vandalism targeting school buses in South Williamsburg is abhorrent,” he wrote. “Every New Yorker — especially our children — deserves to live free of such hatred.”





New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed outrage yesterday evening after four school buses were tagged with swastikas and messages including “F–k Israel,” “Free Palestine” and “USA First.” “The antisemitic vandalism targeting school buses in South Williamsburg is abhorrent,” he wrote. “Every New Yorker — especially our children — deserves to live free of such hatred.” An Ohel visit on Erev Election. Republican State Rep. Michael Novakhov, who is Jewish and represents a heavily Orthodox Jewish district in South Brooklyn, left his borough to visit the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson the night before the election, Anash.org writes.





Republican State Rep. Michael Novakhov, who is Jewish and represents a heavily Orthodox Jewish district in South Brooklyn, left his borough to visit the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson the night before the election, Anash.org writes. Omer Adam plays the Barclays Center again. Israeli pop star Omer Adam is playing another show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center after selling out the stadium for a show on Sunday.