Americans head to the polls in races with major implications for US-Israel policy

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Americans head to the polls Tuesday in a midterm election that could shift the balance of power in Congress in favor of the Democrats, a step that could also weaken U.S. support for Israel.

While Republicans control both chambers of Congress, as well as the presidency, polling ahead of Election Day has favored Democrats and signaled that very likely the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly the Senate could swing to Democrats. The change would come at a time of sinking public support for Israel, particularly on the left, and rising antisemitism across the country.

Jewish Americans, who in past years have voted heavily for Democratic candidates, face a choice in many races between politicians who support their domestic policies but oppose their positions on Israel. In some cases, the contenders have made statements many Jews perceive as antisemitic or who have alliances with personalities known for statements widely viewed as antisemitic.

Republican Jewish voters are similarly finding themselves choosing between candidates who are likely to support their positions on Israel but in some cases have ties to white nationalism or to personalities also known for holding beliefs that are widely viewed as antisemitic.

Among the most-watched and pivotal races for determining control of the Senate has been the deeply contentious contest for Michigan’s seat, which has strained Jewish relationships with the Democratic Party.

At its center is Abdul El-Sayed, the former county health director and Democratic nominee whose anti-corporate, Medicare for All candidacy has become a new rallying cry for the national progressive movement.

But his uncompromising stances against Israel – including his refusal to say at a recent debate whether it or Iran is a bigger threat to the United States – have also made him a cause for concern among pro-Israel groups. The AIPAC lobby has spent heavily against him in both the primary and general election.

In Georgia, incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff is ahead in polls against Republican Rep. Mike Collins. Ossoff, who is Jewish and widely expected to be a top contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, called Collins a “notorious bigot, antisemite, and extremist” during the bitterly fought election. Collins said that Ossoff “caved to the radicals” by voting to halt certain arms shipments to Israel, a move that alienated many of Ossoff’s supporters in the Jewish community.

In Maine, Democratic candidate and strong Israel critic Troy Jackson, a former Maine Senate leader, is taking on Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, who has held the state’s U.S. Senate seat for 29 years.

Jackson opposes “giving a blank check” to Israel, saying that he does not want “any more offensive weapons going to murder people in Palestine.” He has also accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Collins, a GOP moderate, has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout her Senate tenure.

In Florida, a surprisingly strong showing by democratic socialist-identified candidate Angie Nixon, a Democratic state representative, is giving sitting Republican Sen. Ashley Moody a run for her money in the red state.

The incumbent, Moody, was formerly the state attorney general, and was appointed to the Senate by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2025 after Marco Rubio vacated the seat to become secretary of state.

Nixon is a progressive state legislator, with a campaign focused on universal healthcare and free childcare, who became a Democratic Socialists of America member this year. She was not endorsed by the left-wing political organization, but drew endorsements from a number of major progressive figures and campaigned alongside Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama.

Moody, who was endorsed by the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC and President Donald Trump, is a staunch supporter of Israel who has said she wants the U.S. to be “the most pro-Israel country in the world.” She also said that she “worked to make Florida the most pro-Israel state in the nation” as attorney general.

In Texas, Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, a progressive who is making the Senate race in traditionally red Texas a tight race, is facing off against Republican former state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton, a hardline Trump ally, strongly supports Israel, opposes the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and has spoken out against antisemitism. Impeached by the Texas House of Representatives in 2023, he was acquitted by the Texas Senate months later.

Talarico, for his part, is a Presbyterian seminary student who recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself and condemned the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. But while Talarico supports U.S. defensive aid to Israel, he opposes sending Jerusalem offensive weapons.