Jewish NYC Council member says real Jews don’t vote for Democrats

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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

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The ‘Shomer Shabbos caucus’ grows. As a Democratic blue wave swept the country on Tuesday, another smaller caucus grew within the New York state legislature after Election Day: Orthodox Jews. Read more about the Jewish winners, including pro-Israel Orthodox Jews, an anti-Zionist democratic socialist, a Conservative synagogue’s former Tikkun Olam Committee co-chair and the first out nonbinary member in the state legislature’s history.





As a Democratic blue wave swept the country on Tuesday, another smaller caucus grew within the New York state legislature after Election Day: Orthodox Jews. Read more about the Jewish winners, including pro-Israel Orthodox Jews, an anti-Zionist democratic socialist, a Conservative synagogue’s former Tikkun Olam Committee co-chair and the first out nonbinary member in the state legislature’s history. Jewish GOP Council member says real Jews don’t vote Democrat. Inna Vernikov, a Jewish South Brooklyn City Council member, responded on X to an exit poll that had 67% of Jews voting for Democrats yesterday. “They’re Jews like I am a baseball player. Jews who have a strong Jewish identity vote conservative,” Vernikov wrote. The antisemitism watchdog group the Nexus Project replied to Vernikov, writing that “to try to litigate who is and isn’t Jewish based on their votes or advocacy is deeply harmful and offensive.”





Inna Vernikov, a Jewish South Brooklyn City Council member, responded on X to an exit poll that had 67% of Jews voting for Democrats yesterday. “They’re Jews like I am a baseball player. Jews who have a strong Jewish identity vote conservative,” Vernikov wrote. The antisemitism watchdog group the Nexus Project replied to Vernikov, writing that “to try to litigate who is and isn’t Jewish based on their votes or advocacy is deeply harmful and offensive.” NY Jewish Democrats call for greater political inclusion of Arabs in Israel. Five Jewish New York Democrats — including Congressman-elect Brad Lander and Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal — signed a letter urging greater inclusion of Arab citizens as Israeli political parties negotiate a new government. “Meaningful inclusion across Jewish and Arab communities can demonstrate that political partnership is possible even amid profound disagreement,” the letter reads.

