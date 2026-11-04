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Jewish Telegraphic Agency
EST 1917
Politics

Republican Lawler concedes to Democrat Conley in fierce battle for Jewish vote in NYC suburbs

Both candidates were staunchly pro-Israel in a district where one in five residents are Jewish.

Lawler
Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York state's 17th district speaks to supporters as he concedes the race to Cait Conley at the Hilton hotel during a victory party on November 3, 2026 in Pearl River, New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
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Republican congressman Mike Lawler has conceded to Democratic challenger Cait Conley, a former national security official, after competing fiercely for Jewish voters in the lower Hudson Valley of New York. 

Lawler has been a staunchly pro-Israel member since joining Congress in 2023, and was endorsed by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC.

Conley was endorsed by the pro-Israel group Democratic Majority for Israel, and has said she supports Israel while opposing the Benjamin Netanyahu government.

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A Season of Big Decisions. From the Knesset campaign to American midterms, Jewish communities are weighing what comes next. Help JTA keep delivering the deeper context.

Choose an amount to donate