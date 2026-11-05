Montreal Jewish-owned bakery devastated by suspected arson attack

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Montreal kosher bakery burnt down following an suspected arson attack on Wednesday morning. This incident was the second of two alleged arson attempts directed at the Jewish-owned bakery, Mimimelon, within 48 hours. In both cases, the bakery was empty and no injuries were reported.

The Montreal police said there is no evidence yet that the incident was motivated by antisemitism. However, the hate crimes and arson units have been assigned to investigate the case, given the bakery’s ties to the Jewish community.

The first incident took place on the night of Monday, Nov. 2, when Mimimelon co-owner Jennie Volfson received a security notification that someone was attempting to open the bakery’s back door. When Volfson checked her business’ security cameras, she saw flames and immediately called Montreal police and firefighters. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to control the fire and keep damage to the bakery minimal.

Volfson, who owns Mimimelon with her husband and father-in-law, said she received a second notification from the bakery’s security system around 12:30 AM on Wednesday, Nov. 4. When she checked Mimimelon’s security cameras, Volfson saw a flash of light and “an explosion,” before the live feed cut out.

This time, Volfson said the blaze could not be contained. “I expected that the damage would be bad, but it’s complete destruction. There is nothing to rebuild. We’re going to have to scrap everything,” said Volfson, adding that she was uncertain of the future for the bakery.

Based on the shop’s security footage, Volfson surmised, “There was a person who was able to get inside the bakery this time, probably because the door was compromised from the day before.”

Mimimelon, located in the historically Jewish Saint-Laurent neighbourhood, has previously been the target of acts of antisemitism. In September, a masked man entered the bakery and yelled “All the Jews will burn,” before running off.

The attack on Mimimelon comes at a time when B’nai Brith’s 2026 Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents found that antisemitic incidents nearly tripled in Quebec from 2025-2026. In August, a Montreal kosher restaurant was gutted by fire which police investigated as arson.

“People do pass by sometimes on the street and yell disgusting things, and especially around October 7th. We were on high alert the whole Jewish High Holiday period, but then the holidays finished and nothing happened” said Volfson.

“B’nai Brith has called for law enforcement across Canada to consider hate motivations whenever a Jewish home or business is targeted,” Paola Samuel, B’nai Brith Canada Regional Director of Quebec and Atlantic Canada, wrote on X. “With the number of antisemitic incidents rising in Canada, a hate motive, unfortunately, cannot be ruled out.”

“We don’t really have competition as we’re a very niche business,” said Volfson. “We’ve been here for 11 years, and I don’t understand where this is coming from now.”