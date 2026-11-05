Mamdani calls El-Sayed win ‘incredibly exciting’

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Mamdani celebrated El-Sayed’s win. Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the victory of Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan “incredibly exciting” on Wednesday, telling reporters that El-Sayed prevailed against “the extraordinary amount of money spent to oppose him” along with “racism and slander.” Mamdani and El-Sayed are the first Muslims elected to their respective offices.





Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the victory of Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan “incredibly exciting” on Wednesday, telling reporters that El-Sayed prevailed against “the extraordinary amount of money spent to oppose him” along with “racism and slander.” Mamdani and El-Sayed are the first Muslims elected to their respective offices. Mamdani is much more popular with Jewish voters than Netanyahu, a new survey says. Some 49% of Jewish voters said they had a favorable opinion of the mayor, compared with 20% who said they viewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu favorably, according to a poll sponsored by the liberal pro-Israel advocacy group J Street. The survey had an error margin of 3.5%.





Some 49% of Jewish voters said they had a favorable opinion of the mayor, compared with 20% who said they viewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu favorably, according to a poll sponsored by the liberal pro-Israel advocacy group J Street. The survey had an error margin of 3.5%. “We Met at Grossinger’s” will headline the third annual Borscht Belt Film Festival. Paula Eiselt’s documentary about the legendary Catskills resort, where generations of Jewish families vacationed and many entertainment stars got their start, will screen at the festival in Ellenville on Friday.





Paula Eiselt’s documentary about the legendary Catskills resort, where generations of Jewish families vacationed and many entertainment stars got their start, will screen at the festival in Ellenville on Friday. Bagel Fest is back. The event showcasing the world’s best bagels will return to Citi Field for its seventh year on Sunday, bringing together 25 of the best bagel makers to compete for the titles of Best Bagel, Schmear of the Year and other awards.