I’m a Jewish teen DJ. Should I play Kanye West at a party?

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This past summer, a friend leaned toward my DJ booth at a party celebrating teens who had become b’nai mitzvah at a two-week BBYO conference. “Can you play Kanye?” he asked. Behind him, a few more friends were asking for the song “All of the Lights.”

I knew exactly what that song would do to the room. I’ve played it many times. I could already hear the trumpets and picture everyone shouting the lyrics. Instead of cuing up the song, I looked down at my laptop.

I was being asked to play an artist whose antisemitic statements I could not ignore, especially in this room. In 2022, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. He later praised Hitler in an interview. Ignoring the request meant disappointing the people I was there to celebrate. Saying yes meant setting aside my discomfort just because I knew the song would bring the dance floor to life.

But my friend was not asking for a debate. He wanted a song.

“Anything else you want to hear?” I asked.

“Come on. Everyone loves this one.”

That was the problem. I liked it, too.

With the current track almost over, I picked something else. The music kept going, and so did the party. I doubt most people noticed. But I kept thinking about those few seconds staring at my screen. Had I made a decision I believed in, or had I just avoided an awkward conversation?

I am a Jewish high school student in Allentown, Pennsylvania and a part-time DJ. Through my nonprofit, DJ4GOOD, I provide free music for community events. The best part of any gig is the moment a song lands, when a room that was talking in scattered small groups suddenly moves together in a mosh pit in the center. That moment of pure joy is the reason I do this. That is also why the choices behind it matter.

Selecting music has always meant weighing more than my own taste. I think about the audience, the host’s requests, the venue and whether the lyrics suit the occasion. (I still beat myself up over a curse word that slipped into my playlist at my own sister’s bat mitzvah.) This year, I started asking something new. How should an artist’s public conduct shape what I play? DJs have been wrestling with it for years. In January 2019, Jacksonville DJ NickFRESH told WJCT he stopped playing R. Kelly after abuse allegations, even when people requested his songs.

In September, Macklemore said he was dropped from the rest of Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour for his pro-Palestinian statements onstage. Robert Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium, said he blocked Macklemore from performing there over his recent actions and what Kraft called a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery. That made me wonder whether sharing a stage with an artist sends a message. Does playing their music at my events send one, too?

Alone, I skip artists based on what makes me comfortable. At events, my choices affect other people, including the guest who requested the song, the guest who might flinch at it and the host who trusted me to play the right music. If I play it, am I endorsing the artist? If I refuse, have I turned someone else’s celebration into a referendum on my beliefs?

I also have to be careful about what I assume. A room full of Jewish teenagers will not necessarily agree about Israel, about Macklemore, or whether Ye’s music can be separated from his words (or if his apology was real). And I cannot assume everyone will draw that line in the same place.

The author, center, DJ’s a party. (Courtesy)

“Hind’s Hall,” Macklemore’s 2024 song about the pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia, is one I would not play at a Jewish event. It is about a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, criticizes U.S. funding of Israel and accuses Israel of apartheid and genocide. If it offends me, then I trust it will offend some of my peers. “Can’t Hold Us,” his 2011 hit, says nothing about Israel, and yet, when I do play it, it hurts a little, because a song I loved now comes with a question attached. Working around artists who reinvented modern pop culture such as Ye and Macklemore leaves real gaps; their songs have been some of my most reliable ways to make people dance.

That night at the BBYO convention, I chose another song, but I did not explain why. I wish I had.

When I became a DJ a few years ago, I expected to worry about transitions, equipment and making people dance. I never imagined I’d also have to weigh an artist’s record of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and anti-Jewish hate before deciding whether to play their music.

I am a Jewish DJ in a world where a dance floor now comes with politics, questions, constraints and consequences. In January 2026, CBS News reported that Miami’s Vendôme fired three employees after the venue played a recording with the lyrics, “Heil Hitler,” showing how quickly a playlist choice can become a DJ disaster.

The people on my dance floor will not always agree with me. That is one of the things I love about DJing. But being a Jewish DJ right now means thinking beyond whether a song will make people dance.

I do not have a rule for every artist. I do have one for myself now. If I won’t play a song, I should be able to honor my values and explain without turning the party into an argument. Next time someone asks me for Ye, I will say, “Not tonight, because of his antisemitic remarks. Here’s something else you’ll love even more.”

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.