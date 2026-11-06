Met Gala has new theme after antisemitism backlash

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Lander and two fellow Jewish incoming House Dems call for Israel to release Palestinian journalist. Days after they were elected to Congress, three progressive Jewish Democrats — Brad Lander of New York, Daniel Biss of Illinois and Scott Weiner of California — wrote a letter demanding the “immediate release” of Palestinian journalist Abed Abu Shehadeh, who was detained by Israel Police and Shin Bet officers on Tuesday.





Days after they were elected to Congress, three progressive Jewish Democrats — Brad Lander of New York, Daniel Biss of Illinois and Scott Weiner of California — wrote a letter demanding the “immediate release” of Palestinian journalist Abed Abu Shehadeh, who was detained by Israel Police and Shin Bet officers on Tuesday. Chabad conference meets in Brooklyn. Some 6,500 Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis from more than 100 countries are in Brooklyn over the weekend, for the movement’s annual international conference. The group visited the Ohel, or the gravesite of the movement’s late Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, today.





Some 6,500 Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis from more than 100 countries are in Brooklyn over the weekend, for the movement’s annual international conference. The group visited the Ohel, or the gravesite of the movement’s late Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, today. Israeli consul general in NY predicts ‘wave of immigration’ to Israel. Seemingly in response to the Democratic Party’s massive Election Day victory, Israel’s Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis predicted on X that the “next government to rise in Israel must prepare for the absorption of a massive wave of immigration from North America in general and from the United States in particular.”





Seemingly in response to the Democratic Party’s massive Election Day victory, Israel’s Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis predicted on X that the “next government to rise in Israel must prepare for the absorption of a massive wave of immigration from North America in general and from the United States in particular.” Met with less backlash. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced a new theme for the 2027 Met Gala — “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday” — in place of the John Galliano retrospective that was canceled over backlash to the fashion designer’s history of antisemitic remarks. City Council Speaker Julie Menin, a lead advocate in canceling the Galliano theme, said in a statement that she was “pleased” by the new theme and that the “original plan to honor John Galliano, after his horrific record of antisemitism and hate, was a divisive choice and antithetical to the values of our city.”