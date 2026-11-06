Trump names Stephen Miller new chief of staff

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President Donald Trump said Friday that he will be replacing chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy, Stephen Miller.

In a Truth Social post, Trump described Miller, who is Jewish, as one of his “most trusted advisors.” He also commended Wiles for doing “an outstanding job” and said that she “will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation.”

“I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!” the president stated.

“Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First,” Wiles said in her own statement.

Miller, a longtime confidant of Trump, is a key backer of the nation’s most hard-line immigration policies. He has used nativist rhetoric in the past and spoke at an event during the 2024 presidential campaign that drew comparisons to a 1939 Nazi rally.

Miller married Katie Waldman, who is also Jewish and took his last name, at the Trump D.C. hotel during Trump’s first term. The wedding was officiated by Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, who has been involved with the Trump administration’s Abraham Accords establishing peaceful relations between Israel and several Arab countries.