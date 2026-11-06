Deni Avdija is at it again

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Good morning! It’s November, which means the end of 2026 is somehow already around the corner.

As we prepare to look back on the year that was, we ask: What were your favorite Jewish sports moments of this year? If you have a highlight that stands out, reply to this email or drop us a line at sports@jta.org with your thoughts. We’ll circle back soon with our favorites!

Deni Avdija is picking up where he left off

After becoming the first Israeli All-Star in NBA history last season, Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is already proving that his breakout year was no fluke.

Through the first seven games of the young NBA season, the Trail Blazers are 6-1, best in the Western Conference. Avdija is averaging 23.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game, with two double-doubles.

Avdija was joined in Portland this season by fellow All-Stars Ja Morant and Damian Lillard (who joined in 2025 but did not play due to injury) — but the 25-year-old Israeli is still viewed as the team’s leader on offense. As The Athletic reported this week, that dynamic was secured during a phone call over the summer between Avdija and new Portland head coach Micah Nori.

Avdija, coming off a superb 2025-26 campaign, was concerned about his role entering this season with the addition of Morant and Lillard, two bona fide superstars with lengthy NBA resumes. Nori assured Avdija that his new teammates would only benefit him and his growth.

“He just was aware of what my strengths are, and he wanted me to continue the progression I made last season, he told me that was very important for him,” Avdija said. “I felt that. And I felt he really knew what was best for the team.”

So far, so good. Avdija not only leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, he also leads in minutes and field goal attempts per game. He is not lacking for opportunity. The fact that Avdija is the team’s clear No. 1, even with a much-improved roster from last season, speaks volumes to his ascension into one of the sport’s best.

Halftime report

FREE AGENTS. As expected, designated hitter and Team Israel alum Joc Pederson has declined his $18 million mutual option with the Texas Rangers and has officially become a free agent. Pederson enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2026, hitting 26 home runs for Texas. Fellow Team Israel mainstay Garrett Stubbs is also a free agent, after announcing that his long run with the Philadelphia Phillies had come to an end. Stubbs, a backup catcher and beloved clubhouse leader, posted a lengthy goodbye to Philly, referring to himself as “a Jewish kid from San Diego.”

MORE HARDWARE INCOMING? Fresh off winning his second career Gold Glove last week, Alex Bregman is also a finalist for the National League Silver Slugger Award at third base, given to the best offensive player at each position. Bregman, who won the American League award with Houston in 2019, hit 28 home runs in his first season with the Chicago Cubs.

TRYING AGAIN. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was once again named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the contributor category. Kraft, who has been a finalist before, was one of five remaining contributor candidates who advanced from an initial field of 42 nominees. One candidate from the category will be chosen for consideration in the 2027 class, the final results of which will be announced in February.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

Basketball

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 10 p.m. in the NBA Cup group stage and host the San Antonio Spurs in regular-season action Saturday at 10 p.m. Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks Saturday and the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, both at 7:30 p.m. Domantas Sabonis, who is reportedly converting to Judaism, Israeli-born Emanuel Sharp and the Sacramento Kings host the Spurs tonight at 10 p.m. in the NBA Cup group stage and host the Miami Heat Sunday at 9 p.m.

Hockey

Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild host coach Ryan Warsofsky’s San Jose Sharks tonight at 8 p.m. Adam Fox and the New York Rangers face the Seattle Kraken Saturday at 5 p.m. Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils take on the New York Islanders Saturday at 7 p.m. Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m.

Football

A.J. Dillon and the Carolina Panthers host the Denver Broncos Sunday at 1 p.m.

Soccer

Matt Turner, Dor Turgeman and Ilay Feingold (New England); Josh Cohen (Chicago); Tai Baribo (D.C.); Liel Abada and Idan Toklomati (Charlotte) are all in action Saturday at 4 p.m. Ran Binyamin (Dallas), Daniel Edelman (St. Louis) and DeAndre Yedlin (Salt Lake City) all play Saturday at 7 p.m. In the English Championship, Manor Solomon and West Ham United face Blackburn Rovers Saturday at 10 a.m.

Golf

Max Greyserman, David Lipsky and Ben Silverman are competing at the WWT Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, this weekend.

Racing

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll races in the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix Sunday at 12 p.m.