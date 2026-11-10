‘Manhattan icon’ Stanley Zabar dies at 94

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Tisch talks confronting antisemitism at Jewish award acceptance. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that “We should not have to wait until a Jewish New Yorker is attacked before we find the courage to confront the hatred directed at them,” in a speech last night at the World Jewish Congress’ annual Herzl Awards dinner at the Museum of Modern Art. Tisch was one of two people accepting the prize, named after the founder of political Zionism.





NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that “We should not have to wait until a Jewish New Yorker is attacked before we find the courage to confront the hatred directed at them,” in a speech last night at the World Jewish Congress’ annual Herzl Awards dinner at the Museum of Modern Art. Tisch was one of two people accepting the prize, named after the founder of political Zionism. ‘Manhattan icon’ Stanley Zabar passed away yesterday. Their parents started the business in 1934, and from the 1950s, brothers Stanley and Saul Zabar ran Zabar’s — a Jewish deli and grocery store, and a veritable Upper West Side institution. Saul, who passed away last year, was more the frontman, Forbes wrote in October 2025, while Stanley “kept much of the engine running behind the scenes.” “We’ve lost a Manhattan icon,” wrote Manhattan borough president Brad Hoylman-Sigal. Zabar was 94.





Their parents started the business in 1934, and from the 1950s, brothers Stanley and Saul Zabar ran Zabar’s — a Jewish deli and grocery store, and a veritable Upper West Side institution. Saul, who passed away last year, was more the frontman, Forbes wrote in October 2025, while Stanley “kept much of the engine running behind the scenes.” “We’ve lost a Manhattan icon,” wrote Manhattan borough president Brad Hoylman-Sigal. Zabar was 94. ‘The Prince of Egypt’ comes to Manhattan. “The Prince of Egypt,” the musical based on the Book of Exodus with songs from the 1998 animated film with the same name, is coming to Lincoln Center in February for a one-night-only concert performance, Playbill reports.





“The Prince of Egypt,” the musical based on the Book of Exodus with songs from the 1998 animated film with the same name, is coming to Lincoln Center in February for a one-night-only concert performance, Playbill reports. Alleged hate crime on Shabbat in Williamsburg. Police are investigating a possible hate crime after an Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on his way to Shabbat services in Brooklyn’s heavily Hasidic Williamsburg neighborhood. The victim — whose family was celebrating his son’s Sheva Brachot, the traditional week of celebrations after a Jewish wedding — was taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, the Jerusalem Post writes.





Police are investigating a possible hate crime after an Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on his way to Shabbat services in Brooklyn’s heavily Hasidic Williamsburg neighborhood. The victim — whose family was celebrating his son’s Sheva Brachot, the traditional week of celebrations after a Jewish wedding — was taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, the Jerusalem Post writes. Man shouted ‘Heil Hitler’ at 7-year-old girl in kosher store. A man was arrested after harassing a mother and her 7-year-old daughter at a kosher store on Long Island on Sunday. Police say the man held his hands out in the shape of a handgun and made gunshot noises, and said “Heil Hitler,” “Free Palestine,” and “Kill all Jews and kill Israel,” according to the Times of Israel.