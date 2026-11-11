A challah festival descends on New York

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
What you need to know today
- NYC gives a challah. ChallahFest — a seven-city tour that honors the traditional Shabbat bread — is coming to New York City this week, starting on Thursday afternoon with a meet-and-greet at William Greenberg Desserts with chef and author Jake Cohen. Festivities also include a Q&A with cookbook author Joan Nathan at the same bakery and a Seed + Mill pop-up at Chelsea Market. More details here.
- Bloomberg gets hitched. Jewish billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg married his longtime partner Diana Taylor at their Upper East Side home on Monday.
- The Jewish Week gets digitized. The history of Jewish New York is easier than ever to explore: The National Library of Israel has digitized nearly five decades of the New York Jewish Week, making its archives free and accessible to the public. Join us as we celebrate the launch with an event at Hebrew Union College on Tuesday Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. And click here to subscribe to an email series, “9 Moments That Made Jewish New York What It Is Today,” which will take readers through nine surprising, sometimes strange and often overlooked moments in the city’s Jewish past.
- Israel Hayom meets in Manhattan. The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom is holding its second summit in New York today. The newspaper’s publisher and Donald Trump megadonor Miriam Adelson was one of a number of speakers to talk about the U.S.-Israel relationship during the event.
Count yourself in. Jewish New York has always shown up for itself. Join your neighbors with a year-end gift. We can’t do it without you.