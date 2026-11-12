Hanukkah hot sauce and latke pairings from Arizona’s Jewish hot sauce sommelier

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If you ever thought you wanted to schvitz a little while eating latkes, you’re in luck.

Matt Berger, the owner of Little Shop of Hot Sauce in Phoenix, knows how to pair hot sauce with anything.

His shop offers tastings of hot sauces from around the country, with Berger discussing red-pepper sauces, smoky flavors and fruity notes – earning Berger the tag, “Arizona’s hot sauce sommelier.”

The reds are his favorite and feature fully ripened red chile peppers such as habaneros, red jalapeños, and serranos and have more developed flavor and heat than green ones.

Green hot sauces are generally from unripe green peppers such as jalapeños. Smoky hot sauces feature chiles such as chipotles (smoked jalapeños) and ghost peppers combining a fire-roasted rich vibe, with lemon or vinegar to cut the heat and smoke a little. Both the reds and smokies can have fruity flavors.

For latkes, he recommends “either slightly smoky, a little bit sweet and spicy, or vinegary, not to a crazy amount.” Potatoes are good at neutralizing some of the heat to highlight other flavors along with the spice. Vinegar can cut lingering frying odors.

Savory Latke Pairings

For those wanting a southwest spicy spin, High Desert Sauce Company’s Salsa Vibes is perfect. “If it’s a tad too hot, tone it down with some sour cream,” says Berger. You get the smoky flavor of fire-roasted tomatoes paired with the heat of a pepper mash of water, habanero peppers, and Carolina Reaper peppers PLUS jalapeños. It has distilled vinegar to neutralize a bit of the fried oil taste and a very Southwest ingredient of lime juice.

“If you want a creamy, tangy taste, skip sour cream and applesauce and go straight to Moto Hot Sauce,” says Berger. “It has a kick, but it’s not overpowering.” He recommends a generous squeeze for your latkes. It has a Mediterranean feel with honey, extra-virgin oil, and Mediterranean sea salt.

If you like BBQ sauce with fries, consider Unhallowed’s Smoking Guns with a little sour cream and a little bit of applesauce. This sauce will add a spicy/smoky jalapeno twang without taking away from the flavor of the latke itself.

For kosher hot sauces, Berger recommends Crystal Hot Sauce from Louisiana (OU Hechsher) with aged cayenne peppers, as well as Tabasco original or Tabasco green. These hot sauces can be poured on like ketchup on hash browns or eggs.

Sweet Latke Pairings

For those looking to enhance the sweeter side, Berger recommends two hot sauces with fruity flavors. On the spicier side, High Desert Sauce Company’s Raspberry Hot Honey should be used sparingly, he says. ”It’s best when a dab mixed in with applesauce will add a lot of heat, but also bring a superb raspberry taste that should work very well.”

For a stand-alone sweet sauce, “use Murder Hornet Blood Orange Agave on your latkes straight up,” says Berger. “It’s on the spicier side of medium, but the sweetness of the agave and the citrus from the blood orange will go great with that latke crunch.”

For sweet and kosher, Berger recommends trying brands he trusts, even though he has not personally tried these specific mixes. For instance, Cholula Sweet Habanero combines pineapple juice with habanero, arbol, and piquin peppers. The flavors can complement applesauce well, but you have to play with the amount. Trying a drop on a spoon is a good starting point. He also suggests trying hot sauces by Marie Sharp’s. You’ll find mango, pineapple, and other fruit flavors.

Don’t count on hot sauce alone for seasoning

“To season your latkes, use GG’s Seasoning, my wife’s spin on a savory/all purpose seasoning, inspired by her home country of Senegal, West Africa, and produced by us,” says Berger. “It’s fantastic on many things, potatoes being a highlight. Sprinkle a bit during cooking, it will add a subtle complexity that salt and pepper can’t match.”

After a 25-year streak, starting when he was 14, of getting his latkes from the Blotners of Chabad of Mesa, Berger is making his own. “I prefer my latkes ultra crispy, with enough oil to supply ten menorahs,” says Berger. “Although the results are unknown, I have full confidence in my hot sauce pairings.”

And he has full confidence in whichever latkes you choose or prepare – except maybe his mom’s microwaved latkes.

“A miracle would have been if the frozen potato pancakes masquerading as latkes went missing,” Berger said. “They made up for it with awesome menorah lighting, and a special trip through Toys R’ Us to pick out a Micro Machines set.”

Matt Berger will answer any hot sauce question you have, whether or not he sells it, if you message him on Instagram @littleshopofhotsauce or @TheMetalJew. You can also email littleshopofhotsauce@gmail.com.

Use code LATKE for 18% off all purchases through the end of the year on his website at littleshopofhotsauce.com or visit him in person at 708 E. Virginia Ave., near Downtown Phoenix.