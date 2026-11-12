Jewish employees of NYC Health Department sue over discrimination

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Jewish employees of the NYC Health Department have sued for discrimination. A group of seven employees filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the agency discriminated against them and created a hostile work environment for Jews and Israel supporters, according to Ynet. They alleged a series of incidents under the administrations of Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former Mayor Eric Adams, saying they were not allowed to form an internal group for Jewish employees and experienced retaliation for sending a mass email mourning the December 2025 shooting of Jews in Australia, which included a quote from a rabbi saying that “anti-Zionism kills Jews.”





A group of seven employees filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the agency discriminated against them and created a hostile work environment for Jews and Israel supporters, according to Ynet. They alleged a series of incidents under the administrations of Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former Mayor Eric Adams, saying they were not allowed to form an internal group for Jewish employees and experienced retaliation for sending a mass email mourning the December 2025 shooting of Jews in Australia, which included a quote from a rabbi saying that “anti-Zionism kills Jews.” Mamdani was booed with chants of “Am Yisrael Chai” on Veterans Day. Some critics shouted the slogan, often used to declare solidarity with Israel, after Mamdani delivered remarks and joined veterans and their families marching in the city’s Veterans Day parade on Fifth Avenue Wednesday, Politico reported. Fans of the mayor also screamed from the sidelines.





Some critics shouted the slogan, often used to declare solidarity with Israel, after Mamdani delivered remarks and joined veterans and their families marching in the city’s Veterans Day parade on Fifth Avenue Wednesday, Politico reported. Fans of the mayor also screamed from the sidelines. A Brooklyn man was charged with drawing a swastika on a JCC in Long Island. Saul Amantecatl Sanchez was arrested Tuesday for allegedly drawing a swastika on the Jewish Community Center in Lawrence, New York, part of the Five Towns that host a large Orthodox community, according to the Jerusalem News Syndicate. Sanchez, who was reportedly making a delivery to the building when he drew the symbol on a door in the JCC’s parking lot, was released on an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in the First District Court.





Saul Amantecatl Sanchez was arrested Tuesday for allegedly drawing a swastika on the Jewish Community Center in Lawrence, New York, part of the Five Towns that host a large Orthodox community, according to the Jerusalem News Syndicate. Sanchez, who was reportedly making a delivery to the building when he drew the symbol on a door in the JCC’s parking lot, was released on an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in the First District Court. Goldman’s gift to Lasher: The House Bagel Caucus. Outgoing NY-10 Rep. Dan Goldman said Wednesday that he was passing the gavel for the Bagel Caucus to his “good friend and New York bagel aficionado,” incoming NY-12 Rep. Micah Lasher. Goldman founded the unofficial group in 2023 to share the city’s bagels with colleagues and staffers on Capitol Hill. “While Micah might choose his local Barney Greengrass over my Russ and Daughters, a NY bagel is a NY bagel and I’m confident Micah will do an outstanding job of spreading the best bagels in the world to colleagues from around the country in a truly bipartisan way,” said Goldman. The post could have been a dig at Goldman’s successor, Brad Lander, who endorsed Apollo Bagels during his winning primary campaign.