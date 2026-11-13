Scott Colom’s election restores my faith in the American future

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Scott Colom’s election as Mississippi’s first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction should remind us all, especially American Jews, what being an American truly means, or is supposed to mean.

To me, being American has always meant being an integral part of a multiethnic, multiracial, multireligious whole. It is the antithesis of Nick Fuentes’ white supremacism, or Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Christian nationalism, or Louis Farrakhan’s Black nationalism, or the more subtle but no less insidious type of ethno-nationalism promoted by the likes of Tucker Carlson.

To me, being an American means being able to be proudly, even defiantly, Jewish without in any way denigrating or disparaging individuals or groups who identify differently.

At a time when antisemitism is surging, immigrants to this country are afraid to engage in lawful activities lest they be harassed and worse by masked ICE agents, and when hijab-wearing Muslim women and turban-clad Sikhs are far too often discriminated against, Colom’s election in the deepest of Deep South states should offer us all at least a glimmer of hope.

Addressing “every Mississippian, the ones that voted for me, the ones that didn’t vote for me, and the ones that didn’t vote” in his victory speech on Wednesday night, Colom said: “My commitment to you, each and every one of you, is that first, I’m going to treat your children like I want my children to be treated. I’m going to treat your parents the way I want my parents to be treated. I’m going to treat your future the way I want my future to be.”

I was born in the displaced persons camp of Bergen-Belsen in Germany in 1948. I am the son of two Polish Jews who survived the Nazi death and concentration camps of Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen. I was stateless for the first 14 years of my life and settled in the United States with my parents at the age of 10 after we had lived in Switzerland for eight years.

One of the unique qualities of this country, I have always believed, was that from the day I became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1962, I have been as much an American as anyone whose family has lived here for generations. The same is true for so many others of us who have come to the United States from foreign shores “yearning to breathe free.”

As a child in Montreux, Switzerland, I knew that I was, if not a stranger, certainly an outsider. My Swiss classmates belonged. I did not and never would. This was a simple, incontrovertible reality.

This is not to say that the New York City of my adolescence was free of discrimination — far from it. There were buildings on Fifth and Park avenues that did not let in Jews. African Americans lived in their own neighborhoods, and not by choice.

But still, my new home was light years away from the largely homogeneous Switzerland. While WASP grandees named Harriman and Rockefeller occupied the governorship of New York, Jacob K. Javits, a liberal Jewish Republican who had grown up on the Lower East Side, was one of New York’s U.S. senators, and another liberal Republican Jewish politician, Louis Lefkowitz, was the New York state attorney general. Across town, an African American, Adam Clayton Powell Jr., was an influential member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who would be succeeded by Charles Rangel.

This was at the outset of the civil rights movement, before the women’s rights revolution, and before what was supposed to be the crumbling of the remaining walls of intolerance and bigotry.

It is distressing in the extreme, therefore, to watch a seemingly ever-increasing polarization not just politically, but culturally and ethnically. It is not enough for Carlson to oppose the Iran war; he ups the ante by depicting it as a “global religious war” instigated at least “in part” by the Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

On the other side of the political divide, the anti-Israel Democratic Socialists of America refuse to recognize the State of Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and set themselves on a collision course with Jews who identify as Zionist, even those like me who are deeply opposed to the actions and policies of the Netanyahu government.

The trend over the past several years has been for everyone to retreat to their respective soundproof bunkers and hope that they will somehow find themselves in a political majority, even if it is at the expense of the folks in one of the other bunkers. Politicians on the left and on the right shout at each other without listening to or even hearing one another. And too many rabbis, priests, imams and ministers are not far behind.

Colom is in a different category. So, for that matter, are Kansas Senator-elect Adam Hamilton, Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, Texas Senator-elect James Talarico, and the newly reelected U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, also from Georgia. They were all elected by appealing to people who look different, believe differently and often think differently from them.

But then, isn’t that what the civil rights movement was supposed to be all about? Colom’s election in Mississippi is a repudiation of the bigotry that resulted in the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner in that state 62 years ago.

Seventy-six years ago, at the height of McCarthyism, Republican Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine declared on the floor of the U.S. Senate, “Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism.”

One essential ingredient of being a true – as opposed to jingoistic – American is to have empathy, even for one’s adversaries, perhaps especially for one’s adversaries.

That explains what Rabbi Neil Zuckerman wrote on Tishah be’Av in 2025 at the height of the Israel-Hamas war. “As a rabbi, as a proud Zionist, as the father of a soldier who has served in combat during this war, and as someone whose love for Israel is unambivalent and unshakable,” he said, “we must continue to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza, not because the world demands it, but because our tradition does.”

He continued, “To act in this way is not a sign of weakness – it is a sign of moral courage. It is strength of the highest kind: the strength to remain human even in war, to shield our people and still open our hands to the suffering of others. It is the strength to hold fast to our identity and to our ethics.”

If this is a moral imperative in a time of war, it must certainly be so in the way we regard our fellow citizens. Scott Colom wants the future our children deserve: the future I took on when I took the oath as an American citizen when I was 14.

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Menachem Z. Rosensaft is a lawyer and human rights activist, visiting professor of the practice at Cornell Law School, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School, and author of "Burning Psalms: Confronting Adonai after Auschwitz."

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.