Ezra Klein asks Hasan Piker about comparing ‘liberal Zionists’ with ‘Nazis’

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Ezra Klein asked Hasan Piker about comparing “liberal Zionists” with “Nazis.” Klein, a New York Times columnist, interviewed the leftist streamer and commentator about Israel and Democratic wins in the midterm elections on “The Ezra Klein Show.” Klein asked Piker about his previous statement that identifying as a “liberal Zionist” was “like saying you’re a liberal Nazi.” Klein noted that New York’s U.S. Rep.-elect Brad Lander shares Piker’s view that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, while identifying as a liberal Zionist. Piker responded that he and Lander belong to the same “coalition,” but he criticized Lander for mourning the deaths of two IDF soldiers at a West Bank checkpoint.





Klein, a New York Times columnist, interviewed the leftist streamer and commentator about Israel and Democratic wins in the midterm elections on “The Ezra Klein Show.” Klein asked Piker about his previous statement that identifying as a “liberal Zionist” was “like saying you’re a liberal Nazi.” Klein noted that New York’s U.S. Rep.-elect Brad Lander shares Piker’s view that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, while identifying as a liberal Zionist. Piker responded that he and Lander belong to the same “coalition,” but he criticized Lander for mourning the deaths of two IDF soldiers at a West Bank checkpoint. Mike Bloomberg gave $1 million to a new pro-charter school group. The Jewish billionaire and former New York City mayor seeded Great Public Schools New York, a group that will lobby to lift the state’s cap on charter schools and get them more funding, reported The New York Times. Mayor Zohran Mamdani supports traditional public schools and opposes raising the number of charter schools. The movement advocating for charter schools has historically been supported by donors, like Bloomberg, Daniel Loeb and Paul Singer, who also dispute Mamdani’s staunch criticism of Israel.





The Jewish billionaire and former New York City mayor seeded Great Public Schools New York, a group that will lobby to lift the state’s cap on charter schools and get them more funding, reported The New York Times. Mayor Zohran Mamdani supports traditional public schools and opposes raising the number of charter schools. The movement advocating for charter schools has historically been supported by donors, like Bloomberg, Daniel Loeb and Paul Singer, who also dispute Mamdani’s staunch criticism of Israel. Jewish volunteers prepared Thanksgiving meals for Long Islanders in need. More than 450 volunteers joined UJA-Federation of New York’s annual Families Helping Families event on Wednesday. They packed nearly 400 Thanksgiving meals, over 300 snack packages and nearly 300 Hanukkah-themed packages across three locations in Long Island.





More than 450 volunteers joined UJA-Federation of New York’s annual Families Helping Families event on Wednesday. They packed nearly 400 Thanksgiving meals, over 300 snack packages and nearly 300 Hanukkah-themed packages across three locations in Long Island. A group dedicated to recovered Holocaust music marked its birthday. Holocaust Music Lost & Found celebrated its fifth anniversary at The Olga Lengyel Institute on Thursday night, including a performance by pianist Jeanne Golan.