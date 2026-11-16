Everyone wants to be Sephardic. I discovered I already was.

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This article was produced as part of JTA’s Teen Journalism Fellowship, a program that works with Jewish teens around the world to report on issues that affect their lives.

I thought I knew my family’s story. One conversation during Passover made me realize how much I had never asked. I had always understood myself as Ashkenazi, never realizing that my last name, Ucuzoglu, also carried a Sephardic history.

It was Passover 2026, and I was aboard a cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean, nestled around the seder table with my family. My family started to discuss Passover customs, including why many Sephardic Jews, with roots in Iberia, North Africa and the Middle East, eat rice and beans during Passover, while Ashkenazi tradition, a product of Central and Eastern Europe, generally prohibits them.

The debate over “kitniyot,” the category of foods that includes rice and beans, has been a light-hearted topic in Ashkenazi circles for years. On a more serious note, Ashkenazi institutions have been making room for Sephardi customs — not just out of “Sephardi envy,” but in order to explore new varieties of Jewish ritual and culture. In 2022, the independent B’nai Jeshurun synagogue in New York offered Homeward Bound: An Experience of Sephardic Selichot, bringing Sephardic penitential prayers into its preparations for High Holidays. At Valley Beth Shalom in Encino, California, its T’marim Sephardic Shabbat Service draws on musical traditions from several Jewish communities.

Communities with large Israeli American populations are also expanding their programming to welcome Sephardim and Mizrachi, or Middle Eastern, Jews, who often share customs distinct from Ashkenazim.

Little did I know that I’d be joining this trend in a way that extended far beyond what we eat on Passover. What began as a conversation about other Jews’ customs made me realize how much of my own family’s history I had yet to understand.

After the conversation died down, my family returned to our cabin. Hoping to revive the conversation, I showed my parents the comedy sketch “The Differences Between Ashkenazi & Sephardic Jews” by Modi. My family erupted with laughter, then continued the conversation we started at dinner.

We spoke first about my mother’s Ashkenazi side of the family, whose stories of survival inspired awe in me. According to these family stories, my great-great-grandfather was the leader of his community in Bessarabia, a province in the Russian Empire from 1812 till 1918. In our family’s telling, Guberman meant “leader of the town.” He also traced his ancestry back to the Levi tribe.

The author, right, and her mother, Cristiane Guberman, celebrate Passover aboard a cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean, April 2026.(Courtesy of the Guberman family)



With waves of pogroms launched against the Jews, my great-grandfather, Moyses, fled on a boat by himself, leaving behind his siblings and parents and escaping to Brazil. All of his siblings, with the exception of one, eventually did the same, departing on different boats, not knowing if they would ever see their family again. My great-grandfather was able to reunite with one of his sisters five years later in Rio de Janeiro. One of his other siblings ended up in Argentina, which we discovered only decades later when we met a family there with the same last name as ours, Guberman.

My great-great-grandparents did not have the money necessary to emigrate. They stayed behind. They were ultimately imprisoned and presumably killed during the Kishinev pogrom circa 1903. The one sibling who did not escape chose to help them. According to my family’s account, he was later sent to a detention camp with his wife and survived by bribing an officer.

That story of survival made me proud of my Ashkenazi ancestry. I had barely thought to ask about the other half, my father’s side. My paternal grandfather passed away from cancer when I was 9 years old. I remember his curly white hair and his deep obsession with “Star Wars,” but I never asked him where his parents came from. I inherited two last names, Ucuzoglu and Guberman. Ucuzoglu is a last name from my father’s side, and I could not pronounce it nor understand its significance.

My father had assumed that my grandfather was Ashkenazi and that my grandmother was Sephardic. During that Passover conversation, we learned from my aunts that the labels were actually the opposite. My paternal grandfather was Sephardic.

I had spent 15 years telling my family’s story without knowing half of it.

Learning that my grandfather was Sephardic led me to explore how my family came to carry the name Ucuzoglu, and how that name helped them survive.

My great-grandfather was born in Turkey, and his wife was born in Rhodes, Greece. According to my family’s account, he decided to move to Italy circa 1930 because he saw heightened antisemitic rhetoric taking hold in Turkey. But the place he hoped would offer safety became another place to flee. Mussolini’s government began enacting antisemitic laws in 1938.

In desperation, my great-grandfather rushed to the Turkish embassy in Italy to change his last name, Salmon, and conceal his Jewish identity. As the story was passed down to me, he spent all of his life savings on a name that would grant him protection and hide their Judaism. They gave him the uncommon name “Ucuzoglu,” the prefix “ucuz” meaning cheap or inexpensive and the suffix “oglu” meaning “son of.” With a new identity they set off on a treacherous journey to the U.S., stopping in Cuba before crossing the waters to reach America’s promised freedom.

While this was a miracle for my great-grandparents, they were forced to leave the rest of their relatives behind.Those who could not afford the name change were sent to concentration camps and never seen again. I now understand that the name I had struggled to pronounce helped my great-grandparents survive.

Learning more about my own family’s history has made me aware of how many other Jews are discovering parts of their identities that have been lost or forgotten, and finding ways to reclaim them.

In Hadassah Magazine, journalist Sue Fishkoff describes some Ashkenazi Jews embracing Mizrachi music and post-Passover celebrations. “They’re missing part of their own history and culture,” Rabbi Marc Angel told the magazine, referring to Jews unfamiliar with Sephardic and Middle Eastern traditions. “Judaism belongs to all of us.” Seeing these congregations embrace Sephardic prayers and melodies reminds me how much there is to discover beyond the Passover customs that first sparked our conversation.

In her recent Sapir essay, “The Future is Sephardic,” Mijal Bitton argues that American Jewry, so long dominated by Ashkenazi culture, needs to learn from the traditions and communal outlook of Sephardic Jews, particularly those whose families came from the Middle East and North Africa. When she writes about “Sephardic envy,” it’s not just about eating rice and beans on Passover, but creating Jewish identities that do not depend on the approval of others.

“Sephardic Jews from the Muslim world, those whose American identities were never tied to elite validation, embody a different orientation,” she writes. “Their confidence comes more from within: from family continuity, communal life, economic stability, and ancestral memory.”

For me, that connection between family and belonging became tangible through my surname. What had once felt like an arbitrary collection of letters now stood for a word I could easily pronounce and spell: survival. Each letter connected me to the people who made my life possible.

I think about the questions I never asked my grandfather. I cannot recover every answer, but I can preserve the stories we still have. Discovering my Sephardic ancestry does not erase the Ashkenazi history that first made me proud to be Jewish. It gives me more of my family to remember, more to learn, and more to pass on.

Those prayers, melodies and customs endure because each generation finds its own connection to what it has received. Bitton told me in an email that belonging is at the heart of that continuity. “What others can borrow is the habit of not treating Jewish belonging as a decision you have to keep re-justifying,” she wrote. “You show up in the way you’d do for your family.”

What changed that Passover was my understanding of an inheritance that had been mine all along, and my responsibility to carry it forward.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.