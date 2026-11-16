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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

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Jewish heirs claim van Gogh: The heirs of Samuel Fischer, a German Jewish publisher, have asked Sotheby’s to place a hold on the sale of “Châtaigniers en Fleurs,” an 1890 painting by Vincent van Gogh, days before the masterpiece was set to be sold at auction in Manhattan on Wednesday, for an estimated $180 million, The New York Times reported. Sotheby’s says the family sold the painting in 1936 for a fair price at the time.

Chestnut Trees in Blossom, 1890. From Die Meister Des XX. Jahrhunderts I. [Verlag E. A. Seemann, Leipzig, 1935] Artist: Vincent van Gogh. (Print Collector/Getty Images)

Cruz dings Vance at NY Jewish conservative gabfest: Over the weekend, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told the politically conservative Tikvah Fund’s Jewish Leadership Conference that Vice President Vance was wrong to say the US.-Israel relationship helped bring about Republicans’ crushing defeat in midterm elections on Nov. 3. “Anyone who looks at this election and sees a mandate to abandon Israel is seeing something I certainly don’t see, and I certainly don’t agree,” Cruz said. Cruz and Vance are both seen as likely contenders for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. Who gets the nod will likely determine whether Republicans cool on the relationship, as many Democrats have done, or whether the governments remain close.

Hunter College group cancels arts night that involved Hillel: This weekend, Hunter College’s Undergraduate Student Government canceled its Cultural Arts Night, which was set to take place today and include five campus groups, among them Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine. The student government leaders on Saturday issued an initial statement on Instagram, admitting that they “failed” and that the event “should never have moved forward.” They stressed that they do “not endorse this event,” adding that “it doesn’t align with our values.” On Sunday, the student government leaders followed up with a second post, citing “safety concerns” as the reason for nixing the event. That statement noted, however, a commitment “to fostering a welcoming environment for students of all cultures, religions, identities and backgrounds.” Eric Dinowitz, chair of the New York City Council’s Jewish Caucus, told the Times of Israel that he was calling for CUNY to launch a civil rights investigation into the cancellation, which he described as “another chapter in the troubling history of antisemitism at CUNY and Hunter.” Hunter College acknowledged on Monday that the cancellation had “become the subject of some speculation” and that administrators would work with the student government “to clarify its intentions.”

We will survive: Touro University is launching its Symposium on Antisemitism this afternoon, eJewish Philanthropy reports. In addition to the requisite talkfest, starring among others New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, the event is honoring actress Debra Messing and songbird Gloria Gaynor, who is still belting out her 1978 blockbuster hit “I Will Survive,” and is scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv next April.