Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Britain on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on eight Israeli companies involved in West Bank settlement construction, and an activist group that has repeatedly blocked Gaza-bound humanitarian aid convoys.

“We said we would act, and we are,” British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said in a video address posted on X. “Illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank is destroying the prospects of a two-state solution. So today we are sanctioning companies involved in that activity and disrupting their access to the finance that enables it.”

Tuesday’s sanctions package is the first such concrete step taken since Britain announced in September that it would reset its approach to Israeli actions in the West Bank and overhaul its Global Human Rights sanctions program. It joined Canada and France in announcing plans to target settlements.

The Foreign Office said Tuesday that the package targets eight firms, ahead of final tender deadlines for the massive E1 settlement project – which would add 3,401 housing units east of Jerusalem and bisect the West Bank. The sanctions freeze assets and bans individuals from forming or managing companies in Britain.

“Our warning to companies thinking about being part of settlement expansion, including the unconscionable E1 project, is clear: we will clamp down on you,” Miliband said in his address. Anti-settlement advocates have for years maintained that building in E1 would foreclose the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian entity in the disputed territory.

The sanctions also singled out the activist group Tzav 9, which the Foreign Office accused of having “organized and carried out blockades to prevent humanitarian aid convoys entering Gaza as recently as October.” The group’s name means “Order 9” in Hebrew, a play on Tzav 8, Israel’s emergency military reserve call-up order.

“Aid must be allowed to reach civilians in desperate need, and those who obstruct it must be prepared to face the consequences,” Miliband said. “The British people do not want businesses to be supporting illegal occupation, and they desperately want to see aid enter Gaza.”

In June 2024, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, after its members conducted multiple attacks on aid convoys. The U.S. State Department at the time labeled Tzav 9 a “violent extremist” organization, noting that it looted and set fire to two trucks bound for Gaza. The Trump administration lifted sanctions on Israeli individuals and entities, including Tzav 9, that the Biden administration had deemed extremist.

In response to the British Foreign Office’s sanctions announcement, Tzav 9 released a lengthy statement in English on X, demanding that Hamas be “disarmed and DISMANTLED, so it can no longer seize that aid for its own purposes.”

The group asserted that 2.4 million tons of food and 26,000 tons of medicine and supplies have entered Gaza since the October 2025 ceasefire, adding that Israel’s Foreign Ministry places no restrictions on the types of medicine allowed in.

“Tzav 9 is a movement of [law] abiding citizens from all the political spectrum, and we’ve always protested peacefully,” the group stated. “This is our democratic right, and your attempts to portray us as extremists will not succeed. We are ordinary Israeli citizens concerned about our children’s future.”