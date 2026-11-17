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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Husband of Morocco’s premier visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel: Sidi Nabil Baraka, the husband of Morocco’s first female head of government, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, visited the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s resting place this weekend, joining in prayers for peace, Morocco World News reported. Baraka was accompanied to the “ohel,” located in Queens, by Chabad emissaries who serve Jewish communities in Muslim-majority countries. The visit followed Baraka’s attendance at the International Kinus Hashluchim, an annual New York gala for thousands of Chabad emissaries from around the world.

Mamdani axes NYPD unit that policed pro-Palestinian protests: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced on Monday that they were disbanding the New York City Police Department’s Strategic Response Group, a unit that generated controversy for its policing of pro-Palestinian protests. The mayor’s office said that the move aimed “to separate protest response from counterterrorism” and that future responses would center on “communication, de-escalation and civilian coordination,” while protecting the constitutional rights of New Yorkers. Evan Bernstein, the CEO of B’nai B’rith International, slammed the decision as “a dangerous and ideological betrayal of public safety, especially for New York’s Jewish community.” The Strategic Response Group, Bernstein posted on X, was “one of the few specialized units capable of rapidly containing violent, antisemitic protests.”

Queens man gets a year in prison for threatening Jews: Rosedale resident Nathan White was sentenced to 364 days in prison for threatening Jewish people, Israelis and law enforcement, The Times of Israel reported, citing the Queens District Attorney’s office. White, who was 54 at the time of his January arraignment, was charged with “making a terroristic threat as a hate crime” linked to multiple social media posts, according to the district attorney’s office. Among the posts were statements like “Israel, the Zionist, the Jews MUST pay with their LIVES for their BARBARISM people, FACTS!!!” and “If I RUN into ANOTHER Israeli in NYC ALONE in the DARK, YOU ARE DEAD MF!!! FACTS!!!”

Jewish groups file lawsuit over 2024 antisemitic assault: The National Jewish Advocacy Center and StandWithUs have submitted a federal civil rights lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on behalf of Moshe Katz. The lawsuit names as a defendant Sami Bibovic, who allegedly assaulted Katz on a Manhattan sidewalk in 2024 after Katz said “Am Yisrael Chai.” Katz suffered multiple fractures, lacerations and a severe concussion, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the groups. The lawsuit includes claims under federal, New York State and New York City civil rights laws, as well as claims for assault and battery. “Jewish Americans do not have to accept this as the price of living openly as Jews,” Alan Scheiner, an attorney for NJAC, stated. “No one should fear standing on a public sidewalk, wearing a Jewish necklace, or saying a Hebrew phrase out loud.”