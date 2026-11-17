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President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is “looking into” a report of a possible Iranian plot to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington.

Asked if there was any imminent threat to the capital, he responded, “Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.”

“I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy,” Trump said at a press conference in Manila, the Philippines. “This is why they can’t have a nuclear weapon, by the way.”

The president was addressing concerns related to an exclusive report by CNN, citing seven officials, that U.S. intelligence indicated that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials with either a “dirty bomb” or a chemical weapon. CNN also reported that the White House said there were no credible threats to the homeland.

A dirty bomb, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, is a kind of “radiological dispersal device” that uses a conventional explosive but also contains radioactive material. A nuclear bomb causes an explosion that is millions of times more powerful; its radiation cloud could spread across thousands of square miles, while that of a dirty bomb could extend a few blocks or miles from the explosion.

Although officials are debating whether Iran would be able to implement such a plot, sources told CNN that Iran is seeking the option rather than being ready to launch an immediate attack.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, meanwhile, told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday that Tehran’s threats were “aspirational” and that any such action would “cause an all-out war.”

As for the current conflict with Iran, diplomatic talks have continued on and off for months, with Trump declaring last week that the war was “effectively over” and would come to an end “fairly soon.” Low-level attacks continue in the region, with Iranian drones targeting a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain on Tuesday, and the United States continuing its blockade on Iran.

Trump is currently in the Philippines to attend meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He will then travel to China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three men are expected to discuss global reductions in nuclear weapons and the Iran war, The New York Times reported.