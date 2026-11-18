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Australia imposed new sanctions on those it maintains are involved with illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank, the country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Britain enacted restrictions on Israeli settlement construction firms and an activist group.

Australians will be prohibited from trading with, funding or providing other support to three individuals and four organizations linked to West Bank settlement expansion, according to Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s office.

The measures build on existing sanctions on senior Israeli ministers, extremist settlers and settlements, and follow a September pledge to pursue further sanctions.

“We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution,” the statement continued, noting that Israeli West Bank settlements “are illegal under international law.”

In addition to banning trade with individuals and organizations linked to settlement expansion efforts, Wong’s office said that the new sanctions for the first time “are targeting a construction company involved in the building of settlements.”

“Australian businesses should not bid for construction tenders for illegal settlement developments,” the statement added.

Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on eight Israeli companies involved in West Bank settlement construction and the activist group Tzav 9, which has repeatedly blocked Gaza-bound humanitarian aid convoys.

The individuals cited in Australia’s updated Sanctions Consolidated List on Wednesday included Daniella Weiss, Eliav Libi and Itamar Yehuda Levi, while the organizations named were Amana, the Nachala Movement, Guardians of Judea and Samaria and the Eyal Judaean Mountains Company. The individuals also incurred travel bans to Australia.

The document asserted that Weiss, a veteran settler leader, is the person who “plans, directs and oversees” the Nachala Movement’s operations, adding that she “has publicly supported and advocated for its actions” to promote settlements and illegal West Bank outposts.

Responding to the news, the Nachala Movement described the sanctions on both the organization and its leader as “a badge of honor,” in a statement on X.

“No antisemitic decision can sever the eternal bond between the Jewish people and their heritage,” the statement said. “Powers far stronger than Australia have attempted to impose edicts” but these efforts have failed, the statement said.

“The People of Israel continue to build on their land,” the post added.

As for Libi, the sanctions list simply noted his role as a “settler and director of Libi Construction and Infrastructure Ltd.” The document named Levi as the owner of Eyal Judaean Mountains, a West Bank construction and demolition firm. He was also listed as the “older brother of Yinon Levi,” whom Australia sanctioned in July 2024.

The list accused the Amana organization of involvement “in illegal settlement and outpost development in the West Bank” and accused the Guardians of Judea and Samaria of recruiting volunteers to work at West Bank outposts.

In response to the sanctions, the Guardians, also known as Hashomer Yosh, released a short reel depicting settler farming and shepherding activities, saying in a caption that “this is how antisemitism looks in the year 2026.”

Penalties for Australians who violate the new rules include up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 910,000 Australian dollars (US$612,000) or three times the value of a specific deal, Wong’s office warned. Businesses can incur fines up to US$2.4 million or three times the transaction value.

“Australia remains steadfast in its commitment to the two-state solution as the only pathway to enduring peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians,” her office added.