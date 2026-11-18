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After sending more than 20,000 North American Jewish teens to Israel since its founding in 2020, RootOne is celebrating its fifth anniversary by making Israel travel more accessible, educational and affordable for high school students.

First and foremost, RootOne is redoubling its commitment to its educational offerings. The initiative, which is incubated at The Jewish Education Project, is expanding its pre-trip curricula, elevating its standards of excellence and enhancing staff training to ensure teen tour participants gain deep, contextual understanding of Israel during their journeys.

RootOne aims to make Israel travel more accessible to North American teens by providing vouchers to help defray the cost of more than 60 tailored trip options. In previous years, RootOne has provided vouchers up to $3,000 — now, that number has increased to $3,600.

A key part of the RootOne experience is its emphasis on building authentic relationships between North American and Israeli teens, a program that RootOne refers to as “mifgash,” the Hebrew word for encounter.

“In five years, we’ve learned what makes an Israel trip transformative: accessibility, quality and real connection between North American and Israeli peers,” said David Bryfman, CEO of The Jewish Education Project and interim executive director of RootOne. “Now we’re doubling down on what works, with higher vouchers of up to $3,600, new standards of excellence for every affiliated program and a required mifgash on every trip.”

Teens from the RootOne x Biluim program volunteer on a potato farm. (Courtesy of RootOne)

RootOne’s own research points to the importance of relationships in shaping those experiences. They report that 71% of teens say relationships with Israeli peers deepen their understanding of life in Israel, while 72% say those connections strengthen their sense of shared Jewish identity.

As such, RootOne trips don’t approach interactions with Israeli peers as a brief stop on an itinerary. Instead, every journey includes Israeli teens as an integral part of the experience for at least 10 days.

“This trip changed the way I think about Israel because I was able to see it for myself instead of only hearing about it from others,” said Rachel E., a New Jersey-based participant on a Young Judaea Gesher trip. “Experiencing the culture, meeting people and visiting meaningful places made Israel feel more real and personal to me. I left with a stronger connection to the country and a greater appreciation for its history and people.”

To further deepen the connection between North American and Israeli teens, RootOne partners with Enter Peoplehood on One2One, an initiative that pairs Israeli and Diaspora Jews for conversations about shared interests before they meet in person.

For Eliza L., a Maryland teen who traveled to Israel with NCSY, her trip built on an existing connection to the county while giving her a deeper understanding of its culture.

“I already came into this trip with a deep love for Israel, but being here transformed that feeling into something much stronger,” she said. “Seeing the country firsthand deepened my personal connection to the Jewish community and my religious roots. Most importantly, the depth of knowledge and context I gained helped me understand Israel on a much richer level. I leave feeling more informed, inspired and tightly bound to the global Jewish family.”

At the center of RootOne’s efforts is its ambitious educational initiative that establishes standards of excellence across its various trips. These guidelines mandate thoughtfully designed historical and cultural itineraries, expansive pre-trip learning modules and an emphasis on thoroughly prepared educators.

RootOne x Maccabi USA participants attend a communal Bnei Mitzvah ceremony at Hebrew University. (Courtesy of RootOne)

As part of this pedagogical focus, RootOne has significantly expanded professional development for educators and staff who accompany teens on their Israel journeys. This investment equips tour leaders to navigate complex questions, guide meaningful discussions and turn every site visit into an engaging learning opportunity.

Tour participants can reap the benefits of RootOne’s highly trained staff before they ever board a flight to Israel: The organization has also expanded its presence in North America, partnering with the Jewish Agency for Israel to bring RootOne-affiliated shlichim, or emissaries, to 10 cities, including Philadelphia, San Diego and Seattle. These emissaries organize local programming to help teens establish an understanding of and a connection with Israel before their journey begins.

Additionally, in an effort to broaden access to teen tours, RootOne has also reached beyond summer trips. Today, the organization partners with 14 academic-year programs — including those affiliated with Jewish federations, day schools and camps — creating even more opportunities for high school teens to experience Israeli life and culture firsthand.

And while each Israel trip offers its own experience — some RootOne-affiliated tours emphasize volunteer work, for example, while others offer an academic experience — the organization also aims to give participants a sense of belonging to a larger community. RootOne’s annual Big Tent Event brings teens from across its programs together in Israel — this past summer, 4,500 teens gathered in Rishon LeZion for for an outdoor festival that some have described as “Israel’s teen Coachella.”

For Eden B., a New York participant on a Muss High School Israel program, the connection between Israel and her Jewish identity became especially tangible on her journey.

“I truly feel more connected to Israel and my Jewish identity,” she said. “This trip really showed me that Israel is not just a headline in the news, it is a beautiful place and such a wonderful community.”

To learn more about RootOne, visit rootone.org.